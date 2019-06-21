Last October, the Federal Emergency Management Agency sent out the nation's first "presidential alert." Using the same alert system that delivers AMBER and weather alerts to your phone, the presidential alert allows the acting President of the United States to send messages to U.S. citizens in the event of a disaster or emergency.

Unfortunately, at least according to a study done by the University of Colorado Boulder, the system isn't nearly as secure as it probably should be.

Using nothing more than readily available hardware and open-source software, the team at the university was able to send a spoofed presidential alert to every single phone in a football stadium consisting of 50,000 seats. The spoofed message was successfully sent out nine out of the ten times it was attempted.

Commenting on its findings, the University of Colorado Boulder said: