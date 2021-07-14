What you need to know
- Amazon Canada has prematurely listed the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on its website.
- Along with detailed renders of the two watches, the listings also reveal several key specs and pricing.
- The Galaxy Watch 4 series is rumored to debut at a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.
Yesterday, Samsung teased its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 in an official video. Amazon Canada has now jumped the gun and listed the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on its website, revealing some specs and possible pricing of the two smartwatches (via WinFuture).
According to the listings, the Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, on the other hand, will come in 42mm and 46mm sizes. The larger variants of the two watches will sport a 1.36-inch display. As you can see in the renders above, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come with a rotating bezel, just like Samsung's best Android smartwatches.
Some of the other key highlights confirmed by the listings include built-in GPS, body composition analysis, advanced sleep monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, a continuous heart rate monitor, VO2 Max, and a 361mAh battery. The Wear OS-powered smartwatches are rumored to offer EEG and blood pressure monitoring as well, although these features may not be available in all markets.
The 44mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 has been listed for CA$346.82, while the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is listed for CA$463.88. Both watches will apparently begin shipping on August 27.
The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are likely to be announced at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event. As per Evan Blass, the event will happen on August 11. Other new products that are expected to be announced next month include the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE, and the Galaxy Buds 2.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
