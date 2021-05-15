The American Triple Crown of horse racing is a three-race series which normally begins with the Kentucky Derby and ends with the Belmont Stakes. Last year though, the Preakness Stakes was the final leg of the Triple Crown due to the pandemic but the race has now returned to its original spot in the series.

The second leg of the Triple Crown will be held this weekend at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland and we have all the details on how you can watch all of the horse racing at this year's Preakness Stakes on TV or online.

The Preakness Stakes is run on the dirt track at the Pimlico Race Course and just like the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes, it is a Grade 1 Thoroughbred stakes race and the track at Pimlico is 9.5 furloughs or 1 3/16th miles long. The first Preakness Stakes was run in 1873 at Pimlico but the race moved to the Bronx and then to Coney Island before returning to Baltimore in 1909 where it has been run ever since. While pre-race celebrations take place for days in Baltimore, the race itself generally lasts for an average of just two and a half minutes.

However, there is a bit of controversy going into this year's race as Medina Spirit, the horse who won the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, failed a postrace drug test putting its earlier win in jeopardy. Medina Spirit will be running in the Preakness Stakes though and the horse will start at the number three position with 9-5 odds just behind Keepmeinmind with 15-1 odds while Ram will take the first pole position with 30-1 odds to win.

Unlike last year's race which was run without fans, a limited crowd of up to 10,000 people is expected to attend this Saturday's Preakness Stakes.

Whether you're a long-time fan of the sport of horse racing or are just eager to see if Medina Spirit still has a chance to win this year's Triple Crown, we'll show you how to watch the 2021 Preakness Stakes from anywhere in the world.

Preakness Stakes 2021: When and where?

This year's Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 15 at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. NBC will begin its coverage of the event at 2pm ET / 11am PT and post time for the race is set for approximately 6:50pm ET / 3:50pm PT.

How to watch the Preakness Stakes in the U. S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch the 2021 Preakness Stakes on NBC beginning at 5pm ET / 2pm PT. You can also tune in a bit earlier at 2pm ET / 11am PT to watch the network's coverage of the preparations for this year's Preakness Stakes on NBCSN before the race starts at 6:50pm ET / 3:50pm PT.

Don't want to sign up for cable just to watch the Preakness Stakes this weekend? Don't worry as there are a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to NBC so you can watch the race online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to NBC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to NBC, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now's Entertainment package will give you access to NBC and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to NBC as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Live stream the Preakness Stakes in Canada

Horse racing fans in Canada will be able to watch this year's Preakness Stakes on TSN and the network will begin its coverage of the race at 5pm ET / 2pm PT on TSN3.

If you're not a TSN subscriber yet, you can get access to the network's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.

TSN Direct TSN Direct offers Preakness Stakes streaming for just $5 with a Day Pass or subscribe monthly to catch this race and other sporting content. From $5 at TSN

How to watch the Preakness Stakes in the UK

UK viewers will be able to watch the 2021 Preakness Stakes on Sky Sports beginning at 8:45pm BST on Saturday.

If you don't want commit to a lengthy Sky Sports subscription, don't worry as you can watch the network's coverage of the race on NOW Sports Day Membership for £9.98 or a Sports Month Membership for £33.99. NOW will also let you stream the race on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

NOW Sports Membership Watch Sky Sports' coverage of the Preakness Stakes online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch Saturday's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34 to catch a ton more sporting content. From £10 at NOW

How to watch the Preakness Stakes from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the 2021 Preakness Stakes in the U.S., Canada and the UK above in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch this weekend's horse racing.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.