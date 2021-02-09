Population: One is set to begin its first season, called Uprising, this month. The 10-week-long special event dwarfs other Population: One events, which often lasted just 10-days at a time. As is normal for other events, Population: One Season One "Uprising" delivers new items for players to battle it out, beginning with the close-quarters melee knife, undoubtedly brought on by the "special guest" that was unleashed in the previous event, Darkest Days for Population: One.

As the name of the season suggests, Uprising is the beginning of an uprising against the Bureau — the megacorporation that controls the near future in the game — fought by the Seekers. Throughout the 10-week time span, players will find that the map changes as the uprising takes place, culminating in the entry of the mysterious tower. Seeker Credits, a new in-game earned currency, can be gifted to other players to assist in unlocking special items during the Uprising. In addition to that, Big Box VR is planning on giving players the ability to finally create their own private servers later on in the season.

Population: One is a unique VR battle royale that made its debut alongside the Oculus Quest 2 in October 2020 and has grown every month since then. Seasonal events have added new weapons and skins, changed up the arena several times, introduced a night mode, and now, with Season One "Uprising", players will have the chance to continually unlock new rewards by playing over the 10-week timespan that the season lasts.