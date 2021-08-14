This week, Samsung launched its latest foldable smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 come packed with upgrades and refinements that push Samsung's foldable efforts closer to the "mainstream." However, the company hasn't been shy about its goals to get foldables into the hands of more consumers, which is why successors to the best foldable phones are launching at lower prices.

However, we want to know if this is enough to entice you to buy a foldable or if you'd prefer to stick to more traditional smartphone slabs.

Do either the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 make you want a foldable?

Analysts at Counterpoint Research predict that the foldable market is set to grow 3X this year compared to 2020, thanks mostly to Samsung, which could hold as much as 75% of the market until 2023. But more players are also expected to enter the foldable market within the next couple of years, making them more ubiquitous than they are now.

Right now, Samsung isn't the only company with foldable smartphones. Motorola hit the nostalgia button with the new Razr, although we may not see a follow-up this year. Huawei and Xiaomi also have their own tablet-style phones.

Meanwhile, as Google prepares for the launch of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, rumors have been swirling about a potential Pixel Fold in the works. Not much is known about the device, but it would further prove how serious Google is about hardware and expanding the Android ecosystem.

For the Apple fans out there, Cupertino is also rumored to be looking into the foldable space. Rumors point to the company launching its own take sometime in 2023. It's unclear if Apple will shoot for a fold-out smartphone/tablet hybrid or the smaller flip phone style, although it's more likely to be the former option.

As more foldables enter the market, they're bound to get cheaper and more mainstream, which is Samsung's goal. But is that enough to make them worth it right now?