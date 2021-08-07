The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are some of the hottest smartphones right now, and they're not even set to launch until well into fall. But that didn't stop Google from providing us with an early teaser, divulging some new information about its upcoming flagships and the Google Tensor chip that will power them. However, since we may not see the Pixel 6 series for at least a couple of months, are you willing to wait to upgrade, or are you more interested in more immediate smartphone launches?

Are you holding out for the Google Pixel 6 phones?

Google's Pixel 6 announcement managed to take some focus away from the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked, which is scheduled for next week. On August 11, Samsung is set to announce quite a few new devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The new phones are set to further streamline the company's foldable lineup with improved designs, better software, and finally, S Pen support. With the announcement just around the corner, Samsung's new smartphones could reach consumer hands by the end of the month.