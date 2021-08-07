The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are some of the hottest smartphones right now, and they're not even set to launch until well into fall. But that didn't stop Google from providing us with an early teaser, divulging some new information about its upcoming flagships and the Google Tensor chip that will power them. However, since we may not see the Pixel 6 series for at least a couple of months, are you willing to wait to upgrade, or are you more interested in more immediate smartphone launches?
Google's Pixel 6 announcement managed to take some focus away from the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked, which is scheduled for next week. On August 11, Samsung is set to announce quite a few new devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The new phones are set to further streamline the company's foldable lineup with improved designs, better software, and finally, S Pen support. With the announcement just around the corner, Samsung's new smartphones could reach consumer hands by the end of the month.
The Pixel 6 isn't all that Google has up its sleeve. According to Google, the Pixel 5a is also set to launch this month, although we don't have an exact date. Recent rumors suggest the device could reach stores by the end of this month and at a pretty modest price.
The Pixel 5a will likely be a near copy of last year's Pixel 5, from the design to the internal specs, although it may do away with some more premium features like wireless charging. That said, depending on the launch price, it may very well be one of the best cheap Android phones of 2021.
Are smart dimmers or smart light bulbs a better pick for my home?
There are a few ways you can upgrade your home lighting but one of the most cost-effective happens to be by installing smart dimmers. These switches let you control your lights and adjust their brightness on the switch, through an app, or with voice commands.
Trying to root and ROM in 2021 can be fun but isn't necessary
After trying my hand at rooting and installing a custom ROM on the OnePlus 9 Pro, I came to the realization that custom ROM's aren't a necessity. Android has evolved so much that if you want to root your phone there are some great use-cases, and you don't even need to flash a custom ROM.
We think naming a smartphone chip 'Tensor' is the most Google thing ever...
An abstract data array neural network accelerator by any other name would still smell as sweet. It'd be too difficult to type a hundred times, though.
Your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deserves the feel of a leather case
A premium phone deserves a premium case, and it doesn't get more premium and luxurious than the rich feel of leather wrapping up your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. These are the leather covers and folios that we love so far.