Polar, which makes some of the best running watches, has expanded its wearables lineup with the launch of the new Grit X Pro and Grit X Pro Titan.

The new Polar Grit X Pro is a multi-sport smartwatch featuring a military-grade design with a Sapphire glass lens, flexible FKM wristband, and MIL-STD-810G compliance. It has Polar's Precision Prime sensor fusion technology for continuous heart-rate tracking and also includes built-in GPS with assisted GPS for fast-fix times.

Since the watch is designed for outdoor enthusiasts, it offers new route and elevation profiles, along with turn-by-turn guidance. With the Track Back feature, the Grit X Pro can navigate you back to exactly where you started your journey.