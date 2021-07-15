What you need to know
- Pokémon Unite releases on July 21 for Nintendo Switch.
- It is expected to come to Android and iOS sometime in September.
- Players on Nintendo Switch and mobile will be able to get the Mythical Pokémon Zeraora as a playable character just for logging in.
Ahead of Pokémon Unite's Nintendo Switch release on July 21, The Pokémon Company announced that Zeraora would be joining the game as a playable character. This Mythical Pokémon was first introduced in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon a few years ago, and is a powerful electric-type.
Those who play Pokémon Unite on Nintendo Switch before August 31 will get Zeraora as a playable character just for logging in. Though the mobile versions of Pokémon Unite don't release until September, the publisher confirmed that mobile players would be able to get Zeraora as well. It's likely that a similar limited time offer will take place after its release on Android, but details will be announced at a later date. It's unknown if Zeraora can be unlocked through any other means.
According to the announcement, Zeraora's Unite Move "sends out a powerful electric blast, creating a zone of plasma around its strike zone." This Mythical Pokémon can deal massive damage in a short amount of time, so it's definitely one you'll want to have on your team, especially since you get it just by logging in.
Pokémon Unite is a MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) that takes place on Aeos Island. Players compete in 5v5 battles team battles and attempt to score more points than their opponents. Pokémon can be caught, levelled up, and evolved.
