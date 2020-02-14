Pokémon collectors rejoice because Pokémon HOME is finally here. You may be wondering how to upgrade your membership to a premium subscription because the free version doesn't really offer much. You can upgrade on any device that has Pokémon HOME installed, but we'll focus on Android mobile devices here. To start storing up to 6000 Pokémon and transfer from your 3DS, you'll upgrade your membership through the Pokémon HOME app. If you've already downloaded and set up your app and just wish to upgrade your plan, you can skip to step 11 below.

Products used in this guide

Transfer, trade, and store: Pokémon HOME (Free at Google Play)

How to buy a premium Pokémon HOME subscription on Android