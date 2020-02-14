Pokemon Home Android Trade HeroSource: Jennifer Locke / Android Central

Pokémon collectors rejoice because Pokémon HOME is finally here. You may be wondering how to upgrade your membership to a premium subscription because the free version doesn't really offer much. You can upgrade on any device that has Pokémon HOME installed, but we'll focus on Android mobile devices here. To start storing up to 6000 Pokémon and transfer from your 3DS, you'll upgrade your membership through the Pokémon HOME app. If you've already downloaded and set up your app and just wish to upgrade your plan, you can skip to step 11 below.

How to buy a premium Pokémon HOME subscription on Android

  1. Download the Pokémon HOME app from Google Play.
  2. Launch the app.
  3. Select your language.
  4. Select your region.
  5. Enter your date of birth (this cannot be changed).
  6. Choose to link your Nintendo account or use a temporary Guest account.

  7. Sign-in to your Nintendo account if you already have one.

    Pokemon Home Link Nintendo AccountPokemon Home Sign In AccountSource: Android Central

  8. Choose a username for Pokémon HOME.
  9. Choose an icon for Pokémon HOME.

  10. Select a starter Pokémon.

    Pokemon Home Choose IconPokemon Home Choose StarterSource: Android Central

  11. From the homescreen, select the hamburger menu at the bottom.

  12. Tap on Options.

    Pokemon Home HomescreenPokemon Home Options Help MenusSource: Android Central

  13. Under where it says Basic Plan, select Check Plan.

  14. Choose which plan you want to purchase.

    Pokemon Home Basic PlanPokemon Home Purchase 1 Month PremiumSource: Android Central

  15. Confirm by tapping OK.

  16. Select which payment method you wish to use attached to your Google Play account, or enter a new method of payment.

    Pokemon Home Google Play Payment MethodPokemon Home Current Plan PremiumSource: Android Central

Begin transferring

Pokémon HOME

Upgrade your membership today

Pokémon HOME allows players to manage their Pokémon collection with free and premium memberships easily, but the free option is woefully inadequate for most people. Store up to 6000 Pokémon and trade from the Pokémon Bank on 3DS by upgrading to a premium membership plan.

