Here's the announcement regarding the time from the official Pokémon GO Twitter account:

It's almost time to battle. Last month, we shared the news that the first ever Pokémon GO Invitational Tournament was coming up. Additionally, a competition was being held to select one lucky fan who would get to take part in the tournament. That fan has been chosen, and now, the tournament (and the 2019 Pokémon World Championships as a whole) is almost here. After the opening ceremony, the tournament will begin at 9:30 a.m. EST.

❗ Trainers, our very first Pokémon GO Invitational tournament will be happening on August 16 during the 2019 Pokémon World Championships! Follow the action by tuning in to @Pokemon ’s Twitch stream at 9:30 a.m. ET! https://t.co/o2hIo7MfiX #GOBattle pic.twitter.com/N6OBbRcRTi

In the tournament, eight different competitors will be fighting for the right to be named champion. Here are the rules for the upcoming tournament:

Players will compete in a double-elimination tournament

Each match will be best-of-five

Battles will take place in the Great League with some additional restrictions

Competitors must select a team of six Pokémon they'll choose between for the entire tournament

None of the six Pokémon may be of the same species

You can watch the Pokémon GO Invitational Tournament on Twitch or YouTube.

All of the fans attending the 2019 Pokémon World Championships in person will be able to try out the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, as well as Pokémon Masters, which is a new upcoming Pokémon mobile title. For more information on the 2019 Pokémon World Championships, you can check the official website here.

