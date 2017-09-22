Audio-only stream below

Where are they hiding all the headphone jacks?

It’s a huge week of news and leaks in the Android world! Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand settle in for a roundtable feast of epic proportions, beginning with Android 8.0 updates to some Motorola phones, the Blueborne Bluetooth vulnerability, and data throttling on T-Mobile.

Moving on to the main course, Google spent $1.1 billion to acqui-hire HTC’s best engineers, more details and photos have surfaced for Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and Pixelbook, and a smaller Google Home Mini speaker is on the way.

For dessert, the Moto X4 is coming to Project Fi as the first Android One device for the U.S., and an unlocked Moto X4 with Motorola’s software will be shipping this year.

