Audio-only stream below
- Download it directly with this link
- Subscribe with your favorite Podcatcher: Audio feed | Google Play Music | Pocket Casts | TuneIn Radio | Stitcher
- Subscribe in iTunes: Audio feed
- Listen to it here with the player above
Where are they hiding all the headphone jacks?
It’s a huge week of news and leaks in the Android world! Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand settle in for a roundtable feast of epic proportions, beginning with Android 8.0 updates to some Motorola phones, the Blueborne Bluetooth vulnerability, and data throttling on T-Mobile.
Moving on to the main course, Google spent $1.1 billion to acqui-hire HTC’s best engineers, more details and photos have surfaced for Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and Pixelbook, and a smaller Google Home Mini speaker is on the way.
For dessert, the Moto X4 is coming to Project Fi as the first Android One device for the U.S., and an unlocked Moto X4 with Motorola’s software will be shipping this year.
Show Notes and Links:
- Motorola confirms Android 8.0 for Moto Z, Moto G5 lines and Moto G4 Plus
- Let's talk about Blueborne, the latest Bluetooth vulnerability
- T-Mobile is raising monthly prioritization limit to 50GB per month
- Google is spending $1.1 billion to hire HTC's best smartphone talent
- Google Pixel 2 XL shown in black and white, pricing rumored at $849
- Google Pixel 2 will start at $649, offer 'Kinda Blue' third color option
- Google Pixelbook convertible breaks cover with high-end hardware, big price
- Google's smaller Home Mini speaker will cost just $49
- Moto X4 coming to Project Fi as first Android One device for the U.S., priced at $399
- Unlocked Moto X4 with Motorola software will come to the U.S. this year
Want to get in touch?
Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.
- E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.
Podcast sponsorships
If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..
Credits
The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license:
- Pure Attitude, by Kevin MacLeod, Incompetech.
- Summertime Instrumental by cdk, ccmixter.org
- Where You Are Now by Alex Beroza, ccmixter.org
- Urban-Metronica (woo-yeah mix) by spinningmerkaba, ccmixter.org
Reader comments
Jerry says, 'Hit me!' [#acpodcast]
Been looking forward to this. 😄