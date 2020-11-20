What you need to know
- An alleged render of POCO's upcoming budget phone has surfaced.
- The render suggests the POCO M3 will feature a design inspired by the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.
- It is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 662 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 6000mAh battery.
Xiaomi's POCO sub-brand will be launching a new budget phone next week, which is expected to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 9 4G that is set to debut in China on November 26. Ahead of the phone's official unveiling, a render revealing its design has now appeared online, courtesy of 91Mobiles.
As can be seen in the render above, the POCO M3 will have a large glass camera module on the back, featuring a total of three sensors, an LED flash, and POCO branding. The design actually looks strikingly similar to the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition unveiled earlier this month.
Around the front, the phone features a waterdrop notch and a sizeable chin at the bottom. Unlike the POCO M2, which has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the render suggests the POCO M3 will have a side-mounted scanner.
As for the phone's tech specs, rumors suggest it will feature a 6.53-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The POCO M3 is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. Some of the other rumored specs of the phone include a 48MP main sensor and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
POCO F2 Pro
The POCO F2 Pro is a Snapdragon 865-powered value flagship that offers fantastic value, incredible battery life, and a gorgeous AMOLED screen. Unlike many of its rivals, the F2 Pro includes a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android 11 or iOS 14? Here are 5 ways Android comes out on top
Android 11 and iOS 14 both brought a lot of new ideas to the table this year, but if you ask us, Android 11 stands out as the more complete package. Here are 5 ways it comes out ahead over iOS 14.
What is a SIM PIN code and how to unlock a SIM card with a PIN?
If you have a real need for making sure nobody can remove your SIM card and use it elsewhere, this is the cure. Just be ready to make a call to customer support before you get started or in case there is a problem.
These are the best apps for your Android device — period
It can be difficult to find the "right" app when surfing the Play Store simply due to the sheer number of options available. Regardless of what type of app you're looking for, there's an app that can help make your life easier.
Here are the best cases for your Samsung Galaxy S10
Even if it's not the newest phone out there, Galaxy S10 is one of the nicest, and most slippery, phones on the market. Make sure you outfit it with one of these cases.