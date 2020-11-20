Xiaomi's POCO sub-brand will be launching a new budget phone next week, which is expected to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 9 4G that is set to debut in China on November 26. Ahead of the phone's official unveiling, a render revealing its design has now appeared online, courtesy of 91Mobiles.

As can be seen in the render above, the POCO M3 will have a large glass camera module on the back, featuring a total of three sensors, an LED flash, and POCO branding. The design actually looks strikingly similar to the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition unveiled earlier this month.

Around the front, the phone features a waterdrop notch and a sizeable chin at the bottom. Unlike the POCO M2, which has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the render suggests the POCO M3 will have a side-mounted scanner.

As for the phone's tech specs, rumors suggest it will feature a 6.53-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The POCO M3 is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. Some of the other rumored specs of the phone include a 48MP main sensor and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.