What you need to know
- The new POCO F3 GT is the company's OnePlus Nord 2 challenger.
- It is based on the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.
- The phone will go on sale in India from July 26 for ₹26,999 (about $363).
POCO today took the wraps off its first gaming-focused smartphone, dubbed the POCO F3 GT. Just as expected, the "new" phone is actually a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which was launched in China in April.
The POCO F3 GT has a 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 1200 chipset, which has been paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The phone comes equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back, featuring a 64MP main sensor. The setup also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. As for selfies, the POCO F3 GT has a 16MP camera housed within the centered hole-punch cutout on the front.
The POCO F3 GT also packs a large 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. POCO says it only takes 42 minutes for the phone to be fully charged from 0%. The phone also includes stereo speakers tuned by JBL, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Maglev triggers, and a built-in IR blaster. On the software side of things, the POCO F3 GT runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.
The POCO F3 GT has been priced at ₹26,999 (about $363) for the 6GB/128GB version, ₹28,999 (about $390) for the 8GB/128GB version, and ₹30,999 (about $417) for the 8GB/256GB version. However, POCO is offering a flat discount of ₹1,000 on all three variants of the phone till August 2. If you buy the phone between August 2 and August 9, you'll get a ₹500 discount on all variants. The phone will be available to purchase in the country via Flipkart from July 26. Its main rival in the Indian market will be the OnePlus Nord 2, which is one of the best Android phones launched so far this year.
Amazon Alexa is getting widgets, paid skills, and a ton of new features
Amazon announced many new features at its annual Alexa Live developer conference to help developers monetize their skills and give users more ways to interact with Alexa.
Wear OS 3.0 update confirmed for select smartwatches — with some caveats
Select Wear OS watch owners can rejoice that their smartwatches will receive the upcoming Wear OS 3.0 update, but there are a few things to keep in mind.
What we know about the upcoming God of War sequel (so far)
A sequel to the 2018 God of War has been revealed and the teaser indicates that Ragnarok is Coming. Here's what we know about God of War 2 on PS5 so far.
Which screen protector will fit my Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite?
If you've purchased the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and want to keep your shiny new display from getting damaged, one of the best screen protectors can help you do that. These are our top picks to keep your Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite screen responsive, finger-proof-free, and protected.