POCO today took the wraps off its first gaming-focused smartphone, dubbed the POCO F3 GT. Just as expected, the "new" phone is actually a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which was launched in China in April.

The POCO F3 GT has a 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 1200 chipset, which has been paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone comes equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back, featuring a 64MP main sensor. The setup also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. As for selfies, the POCO F3 GT has a 16MP camera housed within the centered hole-punch cutout on the front.

The POCO F3 GT also packs a large 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. POCO says it only takes 42 minutes for the phone to be fully charged from 0%. The phone also includes stereo speakers tuned by JBL, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Maglev triggers, and a built-in IR blaster. On the software side of things, the POCO F3 GT runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

The POCO F3 GT has been priced at ₹26,999 (about $363) for the 6GB/128GB version, ₹28,999 (about $390) for the 8GB/128GB version, and ₹30,999 (about $417) for the 8GB/256GB version. However, POCO is offering a flat discount of ₹1,000 on all three variants of the phone till August 2. If you buy the phone between August 2 and August 9, you'll get a ₹500 discount on all variants. The phone will be available to purchase in the country via Flipkart from July 26. Its main rival in the Indian market will be the OnePlus Nord 2, which is one of the best Android phones launched so far this year.