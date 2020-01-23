What you need to know
- Poco India General Manager C Manmohan has confirmed that the Poco F1 successor will be launched before the end of the current quarter.
- The phone is expected to be called the POCO X2.
- Like its predecessor, the POCO X2 will be powered by a "top-end SoC" and offer fantastic value for money.
POCO, which was born in 2018 as a Xiaomi sub-brand, was recently spun off from its parent company as a standalone brand. Earlier this week, the company began teasing the launch of its next phone, which is expected to be a successor to the incredibly popular POCO F1. POCO India General Manager C Manmohan has now confirmed that the company's second smartphone will indeed be launched soon.
In an interview given to Gadgets360, Manmohan revealed that the company is planning to launch its next flagship phone "as early as this quarter." While he did not confirm the name of the phone, a teaser video posted by the company on Twitter yesterday suggests the POCO F1 successor may actually be called POCO X2 instead of POCO F2.
Manmohan also mentioned that the upcoming device will offer a similar value-for-money proposition as the POCO F1. This means you can expect the POCO X2 to be powered by a "top-end" chipset, paired with a "large amount of RAM." On the software front, Manmohan confirmed that the company's upcoming phones would continue to use "MIUI for POCO", which is a tweaked version of Xiaomi's popular Android skin.
According to Manmohan, the POCO brand will initially focus only on the Indian market. The company is still undecided regarding its global launch plans.
POCO F1
Even though it was launched in August 2018, the POCO F1 is still a great option to consider in 2020. It offers impressive performance, fantastic battery life, and has a highly durable design.
