What's the difference?

Both headsets are nearly identical upon first glance aside from their colors, but the Platinum packs a few extra features that the Gold wireless headset lacks. If you're looking for comfort, you can't go wrong with either one, but if you want more bang for your buck, take a look at the table below for what you're getting with the Platinum headset.

Category Platinum Wireless Headset Gold Wireless Headset Price $122 $75 Dimensions (from Amazon packaging) 9 x 4.7 x 9.9 inches 9 x 5 x 10 inches 7.1 surround sound Yes Yes Noise cancelling mic Yes Yes Companion app Yes Yes 3D audio Yes No 50mm speaker drivers Yes No

What these features mean to you

You may be unfamiliar with a few of the above terms and what role they play in your audio quality, but they all serve their own importance. I'll break down what these features mean to you so you can make an informed decision when purchasing whichever suits your needs best.

7.1 surround sound

You may have heard of 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound. These are popular for home theater setups. Whereas 5.1 features six total speakers, 7.1 features eight. Now you can't exactly replicate this setup within a headset, but there are ways to virtually simulate it. With 7.1 surround sound, you're getting the best possible audio experience from more directions.

3D audio

3D audio complements 7.1 surround sound to enhance its effects. Certain PlayStation 4 games fully support 3D audio, which will give you an even more breathtaking experience with sounds coming from all directions like above, behind, or below you.

Like that zombie about to bite into your brains that just stepped on a loose floorboard behind you.

50mm speaker drivers

Speaker drivers are little parts within the headphones that actually produce the sounds you are hearing. 50mm is referring to the size of their diameter. While it's nice fluff for marketing, you'll find that most people don't notice a huge difference in terms of sound quality between different sizes. Design and brand is more important than anything in this case, and Sony boasts that the 50mm drivers utilized in the Platinum Wireless Headset "provide amazing clarity and range of sound to your virtual world, from soaring highs and mids to a rich bass."

The bottom line

With both headsets being designed so similarly, those looking for a cheap headset that's comfortable can pick up the Gold Wireless Headset, but in terms of features, the Platinum Wireless Headset is by far the better of the pair.

