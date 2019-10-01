PlayStation Now is a subscription service that allows users to play a whole host of games streamed to their PlayStation 4 or PC. If players are on PlayStation 4, they can download the games in the subscription library. The service is getting some major changes in the near future and all the different changes are laid out on PlayStation Blog.

For starters, PlayStation Now is getting a major price drop. The yearly subscription has dropped from $100 to $60 USD in the USA, while the quarterly subscription drops from $45 to $25 USD and the monthly subscription falls from $15 to $10 USD. Here's the full breakdown of price changes from PlayStation Blog:

US: $9.99 – monthly / $24.99 – quarterly / $59.99 – yearly (from $19.99/ $44.99/ $99.99)

CAN: $12.99 – monthly / $34.99 – quarterly / $79.99 – yearly (from $19.99/ $44.99/ $99.99)

EU: €9.99 – monthly / €24.99 – quarterly/ €59.99 – yearly (from €14.99/ (N/A)/ €99.99)

UK: £8.99 – monthly / £22.99 – quarterly/ £49.99 – yearly (from £12.99 / (N/A) / £84.99)

JP: ¥1,180 – monthly / ¥2,980 – quarterly / ¥6,980 yearly (from ¥2,500 / ¥5,900 / (N/A)

These aren't the only big changes on the way however, as PlayStation will now be adding new, limited time games. God of War, Grand Theft Auto V, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Infamous: Second Son are all coming to the service. The first three games will remain available until January 2, 2020. So, if you haven't played any of these three titles and you're a PlayStation Now subscriber, you've got an incentive to jump on them.

Games being available for only a couple of months is a big change for PlayStation Now, as all titles added previously were permanent additions. This brings PlayStation Now a little more in line with its Xbox Game Pass competitor, where newer, premium games are added for a limited time.