Best answer: No, all PlayStation Network services appear to be up and running across all devices. The last time the network encountered any issues was on Nov. 2 where players reported problems with social features and online gaming.

How to fix PlayStation Network connection problems

If the entire PlayStation Network is down, the situation is unfortunately out of your hands. Since the PlayStation Network is up right now and you're still have trouble, you can start by testing your internet connection or even just turning off your PS4 and turning it back on. It's a tried and true method that'll attempt to reconnect it to PSN.

Performing an internet connection test

On the PlayStation home screen, go to Settings. Scroll down to Network. Select Test Internet Connection.

If the problem is your internet and not PSN, try resetting your router and reconnecting your PS4 to your Wi-Fi network. Follow the same steps as above but instead of testing the internet connection, select Set Up Internet Connection.

If that doesn't cut it, you may also want to consider connecting your PS4 to the internet with an Ethernet cable.

Why does the PlayStation Network go down?

There is a myriad of issues that can cause PSN to go down, both on Sony's side and on your own. Common error codes when the PlayStation Network is down don't exactly offer much insight into the root of the problem.

WV-33899-2 or E-82000168 (Could not connect to PlayStation Network)

NW-31201-7 (Could not connect to the network)

NP-31952-0 (Network connection has timed out)

E-8200013A (Can't Access PSN Server)

CE-33945-4 (Connection to server failed)

CE-34861-2 (A network error has occurred)

Other times the network may go down for planned maintenance, in which case Sony will notify users ahead of time over social media. On days like Christmas, the network may run slower than usual because so many people are inundating it trying to play their new games.

In rare instances, the PlayStation Network will suffer a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack where someone (or an entire group) will purposefully and maliciously take the network offline to disrupt traffic.