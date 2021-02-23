Sony launched its PlayStation At Home initiative last year in the midst of the pandemic, and it's continuing the tradition this year. PlayStation At Home will begin on March 1 and last for four months until June, bringing even more free games and entertainment to PS5 and PS4 users.

Ratchet & Clank kicks of PlayStation At Home starting on March 1. Insomniac's title from 2016 is getting a sequel in June with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, so this is the perfect opportunity to dive into the series. It will be available to all PlayStation users for free for one month until April 1. After you redeem the game during this period it's yours to keep forever.

In terms of free entertainment, Sony has partnered with Funimation to offer extended access for new subscribers starting on March 25. The popular service, along with the likes of Crunchyroll, is one of the best ways to access anime legally in the west.

That's all that was announced for now, but PlayStation says to stay tuned in the coming weeks for more announcements. The company has "a great mix of games and entertainment offers lined up." Last year Sony offered Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey.

If you've yet to be able to pick up Sony's latest console, you'll want to keep a close eye on PS5 restocks. Retailers should be getting more in the weeks and months ahead, and Sony's Jim Ryan says they the company is working very hard to produce more.