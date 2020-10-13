Ps5 AccessoriesSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • A new PlayStation website allows you to browse and organize your PS4 and PS5 game purchase history.
  • There's no options to check your PS3 or PS Vita purchases.
  • This lends further evidence to the reports of Sony overhauled the official PlayStation website in October.

As spotted by @Wario64 on Twitter, there's a new PlayStation Game Library website that shows your PS5 and PS4 game purchase history. No PS3 or PS Vita filtering options are available, adding further weight to the recent report that Sony is updating the online PSN store ahead of the release of the PS5.

As you can see, the website allows you to sort your purchases by PS4 or PS5. You can also check which ones you've played, downloaded or acquired through PS Now and PS Plus.

Playstation Website Purchases Sam OctSource: Android Central

These changes happening now make sense, as the next generation of console gaming is nearly here and the PS5 is set to release on November 12. Some of the many launch games include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the Demon's Souls PS5 remake.

