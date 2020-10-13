What you need to know
- A new PlayStation website allows you to browse and organize your PS4 and PS5 game purchase history.
- There's no options to check your PS3 or PS Vita purchases.
- This lends further evidence to the reports of Sony overhauled the official PlayStation website in October.
As spotted by @Wario64 on Twitter, there's a new PlayStation Game Library website that shows your PS5 and PS4 game purchase history. No PS3 or PS Vita filtering options are available, adding further weight to the recent report that Sony is updating the online PSN store ahead of the release of the PS5.
As you can see, the website allows you to sort your purchases by PS4 or PS5. You can also check which ones you've played, downloaded or acquired through PS Now and PS Plus.
These changes happening now make sense, as the next generation of console gaming is nearly here and the PS5 is set to release on November 12. Some of the many launch games include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the Demon's Souls PS5 remake.
The remake
Demon's Souls
The one that started it all
If you like Souls-like then you have Demon's Souls to thank. If you want to play this cult classic, you soon will be able to thanks to a PS5 remaster launching with the console. It's available for pre-order now.
Holiday 2020
PlayStation 5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
The PS5 is available for preorder, though grabbing a console may be tough. With two versions to choose from, you'll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 is the place to be for next-gen exclusives like Spider-Man and Horizon Forbidden West.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The $200 Moto G Power is the best cheap phone deal for Prime Day
There are quite a few Android phone deals for Prime Day. If you're in the market for something that's dirt-cheap, you can't do any better than the $200 Moto G Power.
The Galaxy Tab S6 is a worthy iPad Pro competitor and it's $150 off
Out of all the Prime Day deals that fly under your radar, please don't skim past this one! With a beautiful screen, fantastic build, and included S Pen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will make you wish you'd tried a Samsung tablet sooner.
The iPhone 12 Mini has arrived, and it's a big deal for Android
Apple has unveiled the iPhone 12 Mini, and to be honest, it looks amazing. Whether or not you like iOS, here's why it's the best thing to happen to Android in a long time.
Game better with these great headsets for the PS4
If you want to game well, you need some great audio. Why not check out a headset? Not only can you get great audio but also use the microphone for multiplayer. Here are our favorite options.