As spotted by @Wario64 on Twitter, there's a new PlayStation Game Library website that shows your PS5 and PS4 game purchase history. No PS3 or PS Vita filtering options are available, adding further weight to the recent report that Sony is updating the online PSN store ahead of the release of the PS5.

As you can see, the website allows you to sort your purchases by PS4 or PS5. You can also check which ones you've played, downloaded or acquired through PS Now and PS Plus.