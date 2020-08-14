Best answer: Yes, but you'll need an adapter to use it with the PS5. This adapter will be free for anyone that owns a PlayStation Camera.

Sony has detailed some of the PS4 accessories that will be compatible with the PS5. Naturally, you'll also be able to use your PSVR on the PS5. The PlayStation Camera is also one of them. Anyone with a PlayStation Camera will be able to continue using it on the PS5 for backward compatible PSVR games. You will, however, need an adapter to make it compatible with the PS5.

This adapter will be free for PSVR owners, with Sony stating that more information is coming later on how to obtain it. We'll be sure to provide an update when these details are announced.

PS5 Camera Will there be a special PS5 camera?

If you just want to go ahead and upgrade, there will be a PS5 Camera as part of the PS5 accessories lineup. Right now we don't know how much it will cost or if it will work with backward compatible PSVR games, though the latter seems likely since many PS4 and PSVR games will be compatible with the PS5. You'll also be able to use a DualShock 4 on the PS5 but only with PS4 games. The new DualSense controller will have new features for PS5 games, which is why only new PS5 games will work with it.

The PS5 is currently set to release in Holiday 2020 alongside its new wave of accessories. Pricing, preorder information, and an exact release date have not yet been announced.