For a few months now, there's been a rumor floating around that the upcoming PlayStation 5 (PS5) would feature around 9 teraflops (tflops) of power. The data was posted on GitHub, but due to codenames and other hurdles, it took a while to analyze. Luckily, Digital Foundry looked over the information and uncovered possible new details about the PS5.

Digital Foundry said that there may be validity to these leaks because the chip features a couple of different modes, which line up exactly with past PlayStation specifications. This confirms the backward compatibility feature. As always, take this with a grain of salt. For all we know, this could be an elaborate hoax, though it seems highly unlikely because that would require a hoaxer to actually manufacture the chip.