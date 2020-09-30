CDKeys has a full year of PlayStation Plus on sale for $31.79, which is nearly half off the regular cost of the year subscription. Twelve months of PS Plus would normally cost you $60, or $10 per month. Other retailers like Amazon are currently selling it for its full price, and even when it does go on sale there usually only drops to around $42 or so. The membership at CDKeys is delivered via a digital code so you won't have to wait long to start playing online.

Don't need it for a full year? You can still save. Grab a digital code covering 3 months of PlayStation Plus on sale for just $15.69. That would normally cost you closer to $30, so it's also a great discount.

The obvious primary benefit of having a PlayStation Plus membership is the ability to play multiplayer titles. You'll finally be able to battle your way to the top in multiplayer games like Call of Duty Warzone or Fortnite. If fighting against strangers isn't your idea of a good time, you can always play co-operative titles with your friends. Play through a massive roleplaying game like Divinity: Original Sins II together or build a base in Minecraft. Get indirect multiplayer support in some games, such as Death Stranding where other players will leave you helpful tips or even tools you can use to travel easier. You don't have to be on opposite sides all the time.

Beyond the multiplayer benefits, though, PlayStation Plus members get some other advantages as well. For example, you'll get free games to download every month. Check out September's free games already available for download. October's games drop soon, too, so you'll get a ton of games in just a couple days if you sign up now! PlayStation Plus members also get exclusive deals and discounts and access to DLC. Some games even provide free DLC as long as you have that membership subscription active. With all the free stuff and big discounts, a PlayStation Plus membership seems less like an extra expense and more like an essential part of the PlayStation experience. Be sure to grab yours now before the option disappears!