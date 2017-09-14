The larger Pixel will be manufactured by LG.
The Pixel 2 made its way to the FCC last month, revealing HTC as the manufacturer. The Pixel XL 2 has now passed FCC certification, with LG listed as the manufacturer.
The FCC listing confirms the long-running rumor that LG would be manufacturing the larger Pixel. The HTC-made Pixel 2 will feature a squeezable frame and will be powered by the Snapdragon 835, but the FCC documents don't reveal a whole lot when it comes to the larger Pixel XL 2. With two different manufacturers, it is likely we'll see varying designs and features on this year's Pixels.
Leaks from earlier this year suggested the LG-made Pixel will feature a 6-inch 18:9 display, much like the LG V30, whereas a render of the smaller Pixel 2 looks similar to last year's phone. Other details include water resistance and an always-on display, but the new features come at the cost of the headphone jack.
Also, it looks like the Pixel XL 2 doesn't feature Band 71, making it incompatible with T-Mobile's 600MHz network. T-Mobile started rolling out the network over the summer, with the LG V30 becoming the first device to support Band 71.
According to a billboard spotted in Boston earlier this week, Google will unveil the Pixel and Pixel 2 XL on October 4. With the launch just a few weeks away, we should know more about the upcoming Pixels soon, so stay tuned!
The same company that still hasn't released the V30?
Are they gonna look completely different from each other ? If so, that'll be a bit weird.
Unless the XL 2 will have a dual camera while the smaller bro don't considering LG is known for it.
I'm expecting a stock android V30. Which is a good thing. Now - they need to keep the price reasonable, $1000 for a phone is madness.
I have a feeling it's going to be 850 to 900 range which is still ridiculous.
Has price for V30 been officially announced yet? That should give us some indication of where this may be heading.
Even though it may be ridiculous to you to another person it might be the right price.
It's about supply and demand.
To another person it might be affordable... That's not the same thing.
It's affordable for me but there is no way in hell I would spend that much on a phone. Nobody should. That is unreasonable in anyone's book. No matter what anyone says.
I really wish this site (and all Android sites for that matter) could be consistent with either using Pixel 2 XL or Pixel XL 2. I know I'm splitting hairs, but it's not even consistent within this single story! It's simply a matter of standards and practices that goes straight to the heart of ACs overall journalistic professionalism.
Man wth i though LG is making the Pixel XL 2 so it will have the compatibility with Tmobile's Band 71. Really wanted a stock android phone this suxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
No headphone jack, so no DAC either... Gimped down V30 for more $$$? Count me in!
no
I also think it's hilarious that Google 1) ragged on Apple for getting rid of the headphone jack only to follow in their footsteps a year later, and 2) has abandoned Wireless Charging because of a desire for "thinness" and "premium materials" while at the same time Apple, LG, and Samsung have embraced it. I don't know who is in charge of hardware at Google but they are either 1) plainly listening to the wrong people or 2) are just stupid.
If the Pixel XL 2 is a Stock Android V30 with a headphone jack and wireless charging I will buy it instantly. But all the previous rumors has said that it won't be and so without those two features I won't even consider it. I'm still waiting for a true successor to the almost perfect phone - the NEXUS 6!!!!
Nope. The V30 will be in a league of it's own.
Any thoughts on LG V30?
I'm curious for the delay on availability. Was wondering if they are tweaking software to be perfect (cameras) or because of this partnership with Google maybe it's given them some extra tools to integrate with the V30 and it's taking a minute to fully implement and they want it right before release. I'd imagine they have been seeing all the glowing reviews from the folks lucky to have one of the pre production models. Most everything I read/consume on the V30 is positive from these people. So, why wouldn't they be able to release the phone? At the very least pre-order with a date of availability? This is what's leading me to believe they may have a few tricks up their sleeves for the final production models.
Now that the Note and iPhone have been showcased, it gives them a upper edge to tweak some things before release to up the ante..
Thoughts?
I guess also they may have found a few things they weren't quite happy with and want to make sure it ships with zero issues or precieved faults...