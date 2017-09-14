The larger Pixel will be manufactured by LG.

The Pixel 2 made its way to the FCC last month, revealing HTC as the manufacturer. The Pixel XL 2 has now passed FCC certification, with LG listed as the manufacturer.

The FCC listing confirms the long-running rumor that LG would be manufacturing the larger Pixel. The HTC-made Pixel 2 will feature a squeezable frame and will be powered by the Snapdragon 835, but the FCC documents don't reveal a whole lot when it comes to the larger Pixel XL 2. With two different manufacturers, it is likely we'll see varying designs and features on this year's Pixels.

Leaks from earlier this year suggested the LG-made Pixel will feature a 6-inch 18:9 display, much like the LG V30, whereas a render of the smaller Pixel 2 looks similar to last year's phone. Other details include water resistance and an always-on display, but the new features come at the cost of the headphone jack.

Also, it looks like the Pixel XL 2 doesn't feature Band 71, making it incompatible with T-Mobile's 600MHz network. T-Mobile started rolling out the network over the summer, with the LG V30 becoming the first device to support Band 71.

According to a billboard spotted in Boston earlier this week, Google will unveil the Pixel and Pixel 2 XL on October 4. With the launch just a few weeks away, we should know more about the upcoming Pixels soon, so stay tuned!