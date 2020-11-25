A year after its launch, the Pixel 4 XL still has a lot to offer. The 90Hz OLED panel is still going strong, the Snapdragon 855 chipset is just as fluid as a year ago, and the camera is still one of the best on Android. The phone will continue to offer unlimited high-quality uploads on Google Photos, making it an even more enticing option.

The Pixel 4 XL was discounted by $300 earlier this year, but this particular deal means this is the lowest price we've seen for the phone yet. The deal is valid on just the 64GB version of the phone in Just Black, and if you are in the market for a new phone with an outstanding camera, hit up the link below to grab the Pixel 4 XL.

Black Friday is the best time to pick up a new phone, and this deal is one of the best we've come across yet. Last year's Pixel 4 XL is now selling on Amazon for just $519 , a full $380 off its launch price. That's a 42% discount on what is still a great phone in 2020.

The Pixel 4 XL debuted just over a year ago, and it has held up very well. The 6GB of RAM ensures there are no slowdowns in day-to-day use, the Snapdragon 855 chipset is just as fluid as the Snapdragon 865 for most tasks, and the 90Hz OLED display is a delight to use.

Google has rolled out several updates to tweak its facial recognition feature, and I no longer have any issues with it. The best reason for buying the Pixel 4 XL is the camera — the 12.2MP camera is still one of the best you'll find on Android. Another consideration is the unlimited high-quality Google Photos uploads: Google is removing this feature starting next June, but current Pixels are grandfathered in, meaning you will get unlimited uploads as long as you're using a Pixel.

The battery life has also stabilized, and I get a day's worth of use without any issues. Yes, the Pixel 4 XL is over a year old at this point, but it is still a great overall option if you don't care about 5G connectivity, and it is a downright steal at $519.