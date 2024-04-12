The Sony Xperia 1 VI might lose a beloved feature its predecessors are known for
A new leak suggests the upcoming phone might ditch the super tall screen everyone loves.
What you need to know
- Leaked renders suggest a potential shift in screen ratio for the Sony Xperia 1 VI, departing from the super tall screens seen in previous Xperia models.
- The design of the Xperia 1 VI maintains Sony's signature boxy style and features a familiar camera setup with vertically aligned lenses and the return of ZEISS branding.
- Dimensions provided by the leaker indicate that the Xperia 1 VI will be slightly thicker but also shorter and wider compared to its predecessor.
We already saw hints about the cameras and screen resolution of Sony's upcoming Xperia 1 VI, but now fresh renders show the phone's design, and it might ditch the super tall screen Xperia phones are known for.
Prolific leaker @OnLeaks dropped some sweet renders of the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 VI, giving us a good idea of what Sony's next flagship model looks like (via AndroidHeadlines). It looks like there might be a change in the screen ratio for Sony's flagship phones, judging from these images.
So #FutureSquad... Since many of you wanted me to leak it, here finally comes your very first look at the #Sony #Xperia1VI (360° video + sharp 5K renders + dimensions)!😏On behalf of @Androidheadline 👉🏻 https://t.co/WXui25dacQ pic.twitter.com/u1nT0Q8FR6April 11, 2024
The design stays true to Sony's signature boxy style, just like we saw with the Xperia 1 V. And the camera setup at the back seems pretty familiar, with three lenses lined up vertically. Furthermore, the ZEISS branding appears to be making a comeback.
These renders give us a good look at the dimensions of the Xperia 1 VI, and it seems like we're dealing with a device that's pretty familiar in terms of size. The measurements come in at about 161.9 x 74.5 x 8.4mm, as per the leaker.
Those numbers might not mean a lot on their own, but when we stack them up against last year's Xperia 1 V, things start to get interesting. Compared to its predecessor, the new Xperia 1 VI looks like it'll be a tad thicker, but it'll also be a bit shorter and wider. So, we're looking at a more compact and conventional setup this time around.
With this slight size tweak, there's a chance the phone's aspect ratio could shift to 19.5:9. Now, there's been chatter that Sony might ditch the beloved 21:9 display for the first time since it introduced the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 series back in 2019. If that turns out to be true, fans who dig that 21:9 aspect ratio might feel a bit let down by Sony's call.
Xperia phones have been rocking a 21:9 ratio for a while. But, with leaks hinting that Sony might be switching things up to a more standard 19.5:9 screen, like some of the best Samsung phones, it's starting to look like this change is pretty much locked in.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
The new Xperia phone is also rumored to come with a 2K+ or Quad HD+ display, rocking around 3200 x 1440 pixels. That's a step down from the 4K panels we've seen in previous models.
The upcoming phone is also said to pack a 2K+ or Quad HD+ panel instead of a 4K panel in the previous models.
Pinning down the exact resolution just from a render might be a bit of a stretch. And as for that aspect ratio change we're speculating about based on the leaked Sony Xperia 1 VI render, well, only time will tell if it's the real deal.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.
-
MooncattI was thinking of getting the 1 V, but maybe I'll wait. Just too bad they (and others) don't go back to 16:9.Reply
-