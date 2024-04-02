Sony Xperia 1 VI might stick with the same camera hardware as last year

What you need to know

Rumors suggest Sony could keep the same camera hardware for its upcoming Xperia 1 VI.

Such a move would see the device featuring the same 48MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 12MP telephoto lens.

There's speculation that Sony is more interested in boosting the device's image quality, and this could happen because it is leveraging new AI software.

Information is slowly surfacing about Sony's next flagship, and new rumors suggest some aspects could stay the same.

According to Smartphone Digest (Japanese), murmurings on Weibo state Sony's Xperia 1 VI might stick with the same camera tech as the Xperia 1 V (via GSMArena). The upcoming device may continue to feature a 48MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens.

Rumors add that the device's primary lens could adopt Sony's Exmor T sensor for mobile.

Supposedly, Sony is more concerned with the image quality of its Xperia 1 VI sensors as the company looks to leverage AI software. The publication states this stronger focus could result in the phone's camera performance in "auto mode."

The Xperia 1 VI was allegedly spotted receiving its FCC certification, as well. This could mean we're approaching its official launch, but we'll have to wait and see.

Last year's Xperia 1 V featured the same 48MP, 12MP, and 12MP triple array on its rear panel. A deeper look at the specifications shows that the primary lens features f/1.9 aperture and a 1/1.35" sensor, which is rumored to remain the same.

What's more, the Xperia 1 V was launched last year with an Exmor T sensor. This fact confirms speculation that any improvements Sony implements will be due to its internal software.

(Image credit: Sony)

This second batch of rumors surfaced two weeks after the upcoming Xperia 1 VI was rumored to lose its high-quality display. Also, from Weibo, it was alleged that the device would drop from 4K resolution to 2K Plus. Additionally, a change to its form factor could shift the phone into a shorter and slightly wider design.

Sony is rumored to move away from its 21:9 aspect ratio in favor of a 19.5:9 setup.

Moreover, sightings about the phone's approval of FCC certification might line up with whispers about a May 2024 launch window. The Xperia 1 V launched in May 2023, so it would make sense if Sony did the same thing this year.