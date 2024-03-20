Sony Xperia 1 VI is rumored to see a drop in display quality

What you need to know

Rumors suggest the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 VI could ditch its predecessor's 4K resolution display panel for a "2K plus" or "Quad HD plus" panel.

Other rumors suggest the device could become shorter and wider as Sony may opt in favor of a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Sony launched the Xperia 1 V in 2023 with a 4K resolution panel, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a 48MP primary lens.

Rumors swirl regarding Sony's upcoming Xperia 1 VI flagship device and a potential dip in quality.

According to zackbuks on Weibo, Sony may drop its 4K resolution display panel on the upcoming Xperia 1 VI (via fonearena). Rumors suggest the device could drop down to the "2K Plus" resolution panel that the Xperia 5 series notably sported. The publication mentions another rumor, which states the device could receive a "Quad HD Plus" display instead.

The post speculates Sony may opt to make the upcoming Android phone a little wider in 2024 instead of last year's taller form factor.

The Weibo leaker states that this could be due to a change in aspect ratio. They purport that once it launches, the device may change from a 21:9 to a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Design-wise, the Xperia 1 VI isn't expected to change. The post claims Sony will look to keep the next-gen phone "similar" to its 2023 release. Its triple camera array is expected to remain, with other rumors stating it could contain three 48MP lenses.

Additional details about the device are unknown, however, there's speculation that it could launch in May.

(Image credit: zackbuks / Weibo)

The rumors end with speculation that Sony could move away from its Xperia 5 series altogether this year. The company launched the Xperia 5 V in September 2023, featuring its own downgrade through a dual-camera array. Despite the alteration, the device still packed the same camera sensor as its more expensive Xperia 1 V counterpart.

The alleged launch month for the Xperia 1 VI coincides with Sony's previous launch of the Xperia 1 V. The device debuted with a strong focus on its camera sensors for creators. The device's 4K display could reach a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. For its cameras, the 1 V offered a 52MP-equivalent primary camera, a notable jump from the series' old 12MP sensors.

Sony doesn't let users utilize the camera's entire strength, meaning they're only able to use 48MP of it. A 12MP ultrawide and a 12MP telephoto lens round out the array. More information about the upcoming Xperia 1 VI will likely surface as we move closer to its supposed launch.