Xiaomi 13 Ultra is confirmed for an April launch

Xiaomi has confirmed the existence of an Ultra variant of its latest flagship phone series.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is set to make its debut later this month.

In the coming months, the phone will also make its way to global markets.

The Xiaomi 13 series made its debut in China late last year, with both the standard and Pro models boasting Leica co-branded cameras. Their Ultra sibling was a no-show back then, but Xiaomi has confirmed that the top-tier variant will see the light of day this month.

In a tweet, the Chinese phone maker revealed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be unveiled in April. Like its smaller siblings, the upcoming device will carry on Xiaomi and Leica's collaboration, which kicked off in 2022 with the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series.

Marking another milestone for the strategic cooperation between Xiaomi and @leica_camera, and the mobile photography world. Debuting this April, #Xiaomi13Ultra will be available in global markets in the coming months. https://t.co/ljTyEmFbGKApril 6, 2023 See more

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the handset will be available in global markets in the coming months, as did the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro. This does not come as a huge surprise, given that Xiaomi founder and CEO, Lei Jun, promised the same last year (opens in new tab) seemingly to address the limited availability of its flagship series' Ultra models.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, in particular, deserves to be on the roster of the top Android phones, except that it's not available outside of China.

With the Xiaomi 13 Ultra getting a global launch, both Xiaomi and Leica are touting several exciting upgrades for the handset. In a separate tweet (opens in new tab), the Germany-based camera maker teased "the most perfect Summicron lens ever created in the field of mobile imaging." Summicron is, of course, Leica's branding for its camera lenses.

While neither company went into specifics about the 13 Ultra's imaging prowess, a recent leak claimed that Xiaomi's top-end flagship phone would boast four 50MP sensors on the back.

In contrast, the Xiaomi 13 Pro only has a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The Ultra model could go a step further by adding another 50MP zoom lens.

Previous rumors also suggested that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which isn't surprising given that its siblings use the same processor.