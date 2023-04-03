The Xiaomi 13 Ultra may have one of this year's most impressive camera setups

What you need to know

The key specs of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra have been leaked.

Xiaomi's highest-end flagship model will apparently have four 50MP sensors on the back.

The phone could also ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and boast a 90W fast charging speed.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has one of the most remarkable phone cameras on the market, being one of only a few smartphones to include a 1-inch-type sensor. It's a Texas-sized sensor for a handset, and bigger sensors naturally result in better image quality. And while last year's model only packed three lenses on the back, its successor is rumored to take things a step further with an additional sensor.

This is according to the latest massive leak that spilled the beans on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's key specs. As per regular leaker Yogesh Brar, the upcoming top-end model of Xiaomi's latest flagship series will feature four 50MP sensors on the rear camera setup.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra(rumoured)- 6.7" QHD+ AMOLED LTPO, 120Hz- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2- 12/16GB RAM- 256/512GB storage- Rear Cam: 50MP + 50MP (UW) + 50MP (zoom) + 50MP (Tele)- Selfie: 32MP- Android 13, MIUI 14- Leica color- 4,900mAh~ battery, 90W wired, 50W wirelessApril 3, 2023 See more

The quad-camera module will supposedly comprise a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and another 50MP zoom lens. Taken together, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is shaping up to be a formidable challenger to the cream of the crop out there.

Like the vanilla and Pro models, the Ultra variant will presumably feature the same Leica-branded color processing, which has made the Xiaomi 13 Pro one of our top choices for the best Android camera phones.

While the company has remained silent on the phone's specifications, Brar has revealed almost everything we're curious about. In addition to the quad-camera setup, there might be a 4,900mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. If this is accurate, the 13 Ultra will be a major step up over its predecessor, at least in terms of stamina and charging speed.

Brar also claims that the phone will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display capable of up to 120Hz. On the other hand, the front-facing selfie camera may not see an upgrade, sticking to the same 32MP formula seen in Xiaomi's previous Ultra model.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be the third member of the series following the launch of the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro late last year in China before making their global debut ahead of MWC 2023. Rumor (opens in new tab) has it that their Ultra sibling will see the light of day in May or June.