Which OnePlus 13 color should you buy?

The OnePlus 13 is a spectacular device with an impressive ingress protection rating. A phone that can be used as a cutting board or chucked into the washer is something to admire. If you've decided to buy one for yourself, you have three very different finishes to choose from.

Let's take a look at all three variations of the OnePlus 13 and what sort of texture each option has to offer. This should help you decide which OnePlus 13 color you should buy.

Say hello to the three faces of the OnePlus 13

Now that you've checked out all the colors, let's settle which OnePlus 13 color to pick

Maybe you know exactly which color to buy when getting a new device, or maybe you spend days pondering over the right option. If you can relate to the latter, we're here to help. If not, good for you! This guide isn't for you.

Choosing which color of a phone to buy can be daunting, especially when you're going to using your expensive investment for a really long time. If you're too overwhelmed, Black Eclipse is a failsafe. However, I always encourage people to make brave decisions.

The blue vegan leather variant of the OnePlus 13 called Midnight Ocean is a fantastic way to reimagine what a phone's colorway should be. OnePlus didn't just change the coat of paint, but also the texture of this variant. It's the color of your standard pair of blue jeans, making it iconic. The superb leathery texture is hard to compare to the other two options of the OnePlus 13 that sport glass backs. Not only does it look spectacular, but it's also more scratch-resistant than the other options. You could probably use the Midnight Ocean version without a OnePlus 13 case, considering the phone's robust ingress protection ratings.

If you do end up getting the Midnight Ocean variant, please get a screen protector for your OnePlus 13. The display is still made of glass and it's the most vulnerable part of your phone, so you need to reinforce it to keep it fresh in the long run.