What is Qualcomm Snapdragon Connect? Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Connect is a badge that denotes a connected product that features some of the best tech for fast and reliable connectivity. Snapdragon Connect will be available for phones and tablets featuring the Snapgradron 8 Gen 1 platform, as well as in other categories like computing, gaming, AV/VR, and automotive.

Why would you want it?

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

Unless you keep up with the newest mobile processors and technology every single day, a new phone or tablets spec sheet can start to look like a barely comprehensible collection of numbers and jargon. This is especially true as connectivity continues to grow in importance. Having a device that has the best speeds and lowest latencies is more important than ever.

Qualcomm is known mainly for its CPU and GPU packages that power the majority of flagship phones sold in the U.S., including most of the best Android phones. Qualcomm is also responsible for a lot of other tech under the screens of these devices, such as the hardware that allows your phone to connect to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G. Having an appropriate modem in your phone is key to making sure you have the best possible connection available when you need it.

Phones with Snapdragon Connect will be able to connect to 5G, including mmWave, and will host a ton of features including filters and amplifiers. According to Qualcomm's requirements, these devices will also support Wi-Fi 6E, 160MHZ bands, and 4-stream dual-band connections so they'll work great with the best Wi-Fi 6E routers. Bluetooth 5.1 will also be included.

Currently, phones eligible for the Snapdragon Connect badge feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 alongside a Snapdragon X70, X65, or X62 modem. The new Galaxy S22 Ultra, for example, features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and an X65 modem. Devices will also need Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6900 or better subsystem for connecting to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This includes Qualcomm’s newly announced FastConnect 7800 subsystem, which features improved latency and support for current and future Wi-Fi tech like Wi-Fi 7.

Which devices will incorporate Snapdragon Connect?

While there still haven’t been any Snapdragon Connect devices released yet, there’s no doubt that manufacturers will go after this extra bullet point for their flagships as time progresses. In fact, many of them won’t need to do anything different to earn this badge since Qualcomm’s tech has become the defacto foundation for fast and reliable hardware in many of the latest phones.

It likely won’t be long until Snapdragon Connect badges adorn the boxes of new devices. Those integrating all the key capabilities of FastConnect 7800 as well as Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems and RF Front-End will conform with the Snapdragon Connect badge, according to its MWC 2022 press release.