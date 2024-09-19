Vivo V40e tipped to come with a MediaTek SoC, 50MP primary and selfie cameras

What you need to know

Vivo's next V40e mid-range phone is coming soon, likely at the end of this month.

The device is expected to ship with Dimensity 7300 and Android 14 out of the box.

Vivo confirms the device's battery and cameras, amongst other notable specs.

After the recent launch of the Vivo V40 series, the company seems to be gearing up for yet another mid-range phone launch under the same series, starting with the Indian market.

The phone is dubbed Vivo V40e, and the new website listing hints that it is coming soon. Meanwhile, some of the upcoming phone's specs have already been confirmed; another leak indicates the full specs of the V40e.

As per the listing, the device has an updated design over the predecessor Vivo V30e, with a new camera visor at the back and color variants in Mint Green and Royal Bronze. Further, it should feel light in hand, weighing around 183 grams.

The device will feature a 6.77-inch screen (which appears curved on the edges) with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. Keeping the lights on is a 5500mAh battery capacity that further comes with 80W fast charging support.

For optics, the revamped camera visor features ZEISS-powered dual cameras: a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. There's also a 50MP sensor on the front for selfies.

Per the listing, the company is firmly emphasizing its portrait camera capabilities, as the device is believed to capture 2x professional portrait mode. Additionally, the main camera supports 4K video capture with OIS+EIS.

Vivo V40e 5G- 6.78" curved AMOLED, 120Hz- MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC- 8/128GB , 8/256GB- 50MP + 8MP UW- 50MP Selfie- 5,500mAh, 80W charging- IP65 rating- Android 14, FunTouchOSColors: Monsoon Green, Royal BronzePricing: Rs 20-30k rangeThoughts?September 18, 2024

While the company has confirmed these specs, tipster Yogesh Brar on X noted some other notable parameters, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, a shift from Qualcomm wherein the V30e came with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Besides, we can expect 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of RAM. The device is further expected to ship with Android 14-based FunTouch OS.

Lastly, it is aimed at a mid-range segment priced around Rs 20,000 to 30,000, roughly between $240 and $360. Per the tipster, the launch should be around the last week of this month, similar to last year's model.