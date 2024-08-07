The Vivo V40 series now flaunts the Zeiss camera branding on both models

What you need to know

Both the V40 and V40 Pro feature Zeiss-branded lenses and portrait modes, building on Vivo's collaboration with Zeiss since 2020.

The V40 series includes a 50MP main camera with Zeiss optics and OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera on both models.

The V40 Pro boasts a 50MP Zeiss telephoto camera with 2x optical and 50x digital zoom, covering focal lengths from 24mm to 100mm.

Vivo is launching the new phones first in India, with other regions to follow; pricing and specs will vary by market.

Vivo's V-series is expanding with the new V40 Pro. Alongside it, the company is reintroducing the regular V40, which made its debut in June.

The two new models now both feature Zeiss-branded lenses and portrait shooting modes, potentially giving our favorite cheap Android phones a run for their money.

Since 2020, Vivo has been collaborating with Zeiss, a move also seen with other major Chinese smartphone brands. Historically, this partnership was mostly exclusive to Vivo’s flagship models.

The Vivo-Zeiss imaging system first debuted with the X60 series. Earlier this year, the Vivo V30 Pro brought Zeiss to Vivo's mid-range lineup. Now, both models expanding on this with Zeiss optics and a versatile focal length range is a thrilling development.

The V40 series features a 50MP main camera with Zeiss optics and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on both models. For sharp detail, both phones use a large 1/1.156-inch sensor: the V40 Pro has the Sony IMX921, while the V40 sports the Samsung ISOCELL GNJ.

Both V40 models also come with a 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide camera, equipped with an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus tracking.

What sets the Pro model apart is its 50MP Zeiss telephoto camera featuring a Sony IMX816 sensor. It provides a 2x optical zoom and a 50x Zeiss-branded digital zoom. This setup allows the V40 Pro to cover focal lengths from 24mm to 100mm, thanks to a mix of optical and Zeiss-enhanced digital zoom.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Unlike the Pro model, the V40 features focal lengths of 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm using its main and ultra-wide cameras. To elevate portrait shots, Vivo has added Zeiss Style Bokeh effects.

The V40 series keeps the signature LED fill light from previous V series models but now features the AI Aura Light Portrait. This revamped version is more compact and delivers three times the brightness at 2x zoom compared to the previous model, all while providing a soft light that's 50 times gentler than a standard flash.

Alongside the physical Aura Light, both models offer the AI 3D Studio Lighting feature. This tech uses advanced algorithms and facial recognition to mimic natural fill light in tricky conditions.

Upgraded screen brightness and reliable chipsets

On the front, the V40 and V40 Pro feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1260 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits, making visuals pop even in the sunniest conditions.

Under the hood, the V40 Pro runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 9200+ processor, while the V40 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. Both models come with 12GB of base RAM, expandable by another 12GB.

The V40 series combines a lightweight design with a robust 5,500mAh battery, making it Vivo’s thinnest model with this capacity. To top it off, the phones support rapid 80W FlashCharge technology for quick recharges.

The Vivo V40 series is launching first in India, with global availability expected in the coming weeks. Vivo says that pricing, configurations, and availability will differ by region.