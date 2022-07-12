This Prime Day steal gets you a 5G phone with two days of battery life

Motorola's budget smartphones have gotten a boost in 2022, and the latest Moto G 5G is no exception. The phone, while cheap, performs better than you might expect while offering a straightforward experience for anyone in the market for an affordable 5G smartphone. Thankfully, Prime Day makes this already cheap phone even more affordable, slashing its price by 20% (opens in new tab) and bringing it down to just $320.

At first glance, the Moto G 5G (2022) doesn't seem like anything special, but this is a good example of "it's the inside that counts." The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700, which does a great job at keeping this phone snappy and responsive, particularly when paired with 6GB of RAM.

It runs Android 12 out of the box with a Pixel-like "stock" experience, save for Motorola's useful gestures like chopping the phone twice to turn on the flashlight. The back also features a 50MP primary camera sensor, which you can activate by twisting the phone in your hand.

However, the standout feature is the battery life, which will keep you going for days in between charges. If you're on the hunt for Prime Day smartphone deals but need great battery life, this is the phone for you.

Cheap gets even cheaper

(opens in new tab) Moto G 5G (2022): $399.99 $319.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The new Moto G 5G is a great Android smartphone for someone looking for a cheap, no-frills 5G device. It's fast, responsive, has very capable cameras, and has impressive two-day battery life.

With 256GB of expandable storage, you have plenty of space for apps, music, and memories. And with a sizeable 90Hz display, animations are much smoother than many phones you'll find at this price point.

This phone is sold unlocked, so once you snag this sweet Prime Day deal, you'll be able to stick nearly any U.S. SIM card in to access some of the fastest 5G speeds available on your carrier.

The Moto G 5G (2022) gives some of the best budget Android phones a run for their money thanks to a careful balance between performance and price. That said, $320 for this device is a great deal, one you shouldn't skip out on if you're looking for a budget 5G phone.