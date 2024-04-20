This Earth Day, get $400 OFF the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Best Buy

Whether you're in it for Earth Day or just for the deal on a refurbished phone, it's worth considering giving an old device a second life. And with Best Buy offering $320 or more on refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultras, the low prices make it pretty easy.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra remains very well-liked, even for being an old-generation phone. It has nearly two days of battery life, a built-in S Pen, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that offers superb performance.

These are certified Geek Squad refurbished versions of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the 256GB in Phantom Black is (as of writing) just $799.99. Meanwhile, get savings of $370 when you buy the phone in Green, or up to $530 off if you go for the 512GB configuration instead.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB (Refurbished): $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy The refurbished phone deals are here just in time for Earth Day, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ranging from $320 to $530 off at Best Buy—depending on which color and configuration you pick. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a capable last-generation smartphone with a nice 6.8-inch AMOLED display. It also includes a built-in S Pen, and up to two days of battery life with normal usage Price comparison: Walmart - $1,199.99 | Samsung - $1,199.99

✅Recommended if: you want a stylus to use with your smartphone; you don't mind going with a refurbished phone; battery life is a major selling point for you.

❌Skip this deal if: inconsistent camera functionality is a deal-breaker; you want an even more affordable phone than this deal can offer.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a precursor to the current generation S24, which is featured in our latest best Android phones index. As you can imagine, the S24 predecessor is well-liked by those who enjoy the Galaxy ecosystem, featuring a bright 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, IP68 dust and water resistance, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Many also appreciate this phone for its battery life of up to nearly two days and its user-friendly One UI 5.1.

Operating the camera leaves a little bit to be desired, but this is still a good deal on a pretty great refurbished Android phone.