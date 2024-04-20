This Earth Day, get $400 OFF the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Best Buy
Going refurbished gives phones a second life.
Whether you're in it for Earth Day or just for the deal on a refurbished phone, it's worth considering giving an old device a second life. And with Best Buy offering $320 or more on refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultras, the low prices make it pretty easy.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra remains very well-liked, even for being an old-generation phone. It has nearly two days of battery life, a built-in S Pen, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that offers superb performance.
These are certified Geek Squad refurbished versions of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the 256GB in Phantom Black is (as of writing) just $799.99. Meanwhile, get savings of $370 when you buy the phone in Green, or up to $530 off if you go for the 512GB configuration instead.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB (Refurbished): $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy
The refurbished phone deals are here just in time for Earth Day, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ranging from $320 to $530 off at Best Buy—depending on which color and configuration you pick.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a capable last-generation smartphone with a nice 6.8-inch AMOLED display. It also includes a built-in S Pen, and up to two days of battery life with normal usage
Price comparison: Walmart - $1,199.99 | Samsung - $1,199.99
✅Recommended if: you want a stylus to use with your smartphone; you don't mind going with a refurbished phone; battery life is a major selling point for you.
❌Skip this deal if: inconsistent camera functionality is a deal-breaker; you want an even more affordable phone than this deal can offer.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a precursor to the current generation S24, which is featured in our latest best Android phones index. As you can imagine, the S24 predecessor is well-liked by those who enjoy the Galaxy ecosystem, featuring a bright 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, IP68 dust and water resistance, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Many also appreciate this phone for its battery life of up to nearly two days and its user-friendly One UI 5.1.
Operating the camera leaves a little bit to be desired, but this is still a good deal on a pretty great refurbished Android phone.
Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and general tech since 2020. His work has appeared in Denver Westword, the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, and many other publications. When he isn't covering EVs or tech deals, you can find him playing music, drinking coffee, or hanging out with his cat, Banks.