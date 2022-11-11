The Samsung Black Friday sale is here — save big on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Flip 4, and more

We've seen loads of Black Friday sales lately, but Samsung just unveiled a bounty of great tech deals that will give other retailers a run for their money. From now until next Thursday (November 17th), the tech giant is offering enhanced trade-in credit and straight discounts on a ton of their most popular gadgets, from beloved smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to smartwatches and curved gaming monitors. No matter what you're looking for this holiday season, you'll find a selection of the best Black Friday Samsung deals below.

Again, this is only the latest retailer to get in on the holiday festivities. We've been tracking the best Amazon early Black Friday deals for weeks, and folks like Walmart and Best Buy have been competing to offer the best prices all month long. In fact, there are so many Black Friday deals launching every day that you no longer need to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to see some serious Black Friday savings. Nope, we've got it covered, so why not take the day off and leave the bargain hunting to us?

Samsung's early Black Friday sale: the best deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB: Get up to $1,000 off with trade-in, plus $300 instant rebate (opens in new tab) The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 delivers powerful performance and flagship-level cameras in a one-of-a-kind foldable package. Buy one of these devices directly from Samsung and you could receive up to $1,000 off when you send them an old device, plus they'll throw in an instant rebate of $300, potentially knocking the price of the phone down to as low as $619.99.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB: Get up to $600 off with trade-in, plus $100 instant rebate (opens in new tab) We called the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 the best foldable phone (opens in new tab) that money can buy, and it's easy to see why. The newest Flip has a luxurious yet durable design, stunning AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a battery that'll easily last a full day on a single charge. Send an old phone or device to Samsung and you'll be eligible to get up to $600 off the Flip 4, plus a straight discount of $100.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Up to $600 of enhanced trade-in credit (opens in new tab) Until the S23 series gets released, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) is peak Android technology. With its large Dynamic AMOLED display, integrated S Pen stylus, and ultra-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the S22 Ultra has just about everything you could ever want in a smartphone, and with up to $600 of trade-in credit up for grabs, you're looking at a Black Friday deal worth cheering over.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Get up to $450 off with trade-in, plus $150 instant rebate (opens in new tab) Exactly two weeks ahead of Black Friday, Samsung is also discounting their entire S8 series of tablets. Buy the standard Tab S8, for example, and you could get up to $450 off when you trade in an old device, plus a straight discount of $150 just for kicks.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: Up to $240 off with trade-in, plus $50 instant rebate (opens in new tab) The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (opens in new tab) has only been out since August, and yet we're already seeing some pretty stellar deals from Samsung. Send in an old phone or wearable and you could be eligible to receive up to $240 off the watch, plus an instant rebate of $50, potentially making the Watch 5 Pro as cheap as $99.99.

