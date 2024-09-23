The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is leveling up your Google Meet video calls

What you need to know

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is getting a new update for Google Meet, letting you use both front and back cameras during video calls.

The feature, called "Dual Screen on Meet," can only be activated once you’re in a call.

Right now, it's exclusive to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but other foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might get it soon.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is picking up a neat upgrade for Google Meet video calls, allowing you to use both the front and back cameras at the same time during video calls.

Google's blog post explains that the "Dual Screen on Meet" feature lets Pixel 9 Pro Fold users fire up both selfie cameras at once during video calls. However, you can only turn it on once you're already in a call.

Google announced this update over the weekend, alongside a bunch of other changes for Google Chat and Sheets.

The company says that using this feature will display meeting participants on both the inner and outer screens, ensuring that everyone has a clear view of the people on the call.

You’ll see a new icon pop up when you tap to access the controls. This icon makes it easy to turn on Dual Screen along with Dual Display, which you can switch off if you want. Once activated, Google Meet will split your screen, showing your video on one side and your surroundings on the other.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Basically, during your video conference, people will be able to see you through the internal camera while also getting a view of your surroundings via the camera on the external display.

It’s worth pointing out that this feature doesn’t use the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's rear camera. Instead, it taps into the cameras on the cover display and the inner screen. You can check out the support page for a detailed rundown on how this functionality works on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Right now, Dual Screen is an exclusive feature for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but that might not last long. With the tech capabilities of other foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it's likely they’ll support the Dual Screen feature soon too.

Google gave a sneak peek of this feature during the Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch in August, but it’s only now becoming available. The Dual Screen functionality is available for users with both personal and Workspace accounts.