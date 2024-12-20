The OnePlus 13R's chip seemingly confirmed thanks to an early Amazon listing

What you need to know

The OnePlus 13R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, according to an early Amazon India listing.

While not Qualcomm's newest processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is fast and was a flagship chip just a year ago.

The listing also confirms the OnePlus 13R will get key OxygenOS 15 AI features, like AI Notes.

OnePlus just confirmed Wednesday, Dec. 18, that the OnePlus 13R will debut alongside the standard OnePlus 13 on Jan. 7, 2025, and an early Amazon listing now confirms a few more key details about the upcoming midranger. A page on Amazon India that has since been pulled revealed the OnePlus 13R's processor and one of its upcoming AI features (via GSMArena).

As expected, it seems the OnePlus 13R will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. While a last-generation chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powers current flagship smartphones — such as the OnePlus 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It's no slouch, and it should help the OnePlus 13R keep its title as one of the best-performing Android midrangers you can buy.

The regular OnePlus 13 will be powered by the newer and more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. However, it'll certainly be more expensive as a result.

Additionally, the listing confirms that the OnePlus 13R will support the brand's AI Notes feature. This isn't particularly surprising either since this feature was included in the most recent OxygenOS 15 update. It's good news that OnePlus plans to bring its best features to the cheaper OnePlus 13R, though. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-a-chip is very capable of performing AI tasks, so it looks like OnePlus will make the most of it.

A few other details, like the OnePlus 13R's full spec sheet and pricing, are not available yet. OnePlus confirmed that it would be a thin phone with a 6,000mAh battery, and it will launch in two colorways: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail. For more information, you'll have to tune in to the official launch event on Jan. 7. There, the OnePlus 13R will debut along with the OnePlus 13 and a new colorway for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.