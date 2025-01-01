The OnePlus 13R could get a main camera boost and a telephoto lens

What you need to know

The OnePlus 13R is expected to receive not one, but two camera upgrades according to the latest leaks

The midranger's main camera is tipped to be a 50MP Sony LYT-700 lens.

The OnePlus 12R's 2MP macro lens is predicted to be ditched in favor of a Samsung JN5 lens that will be used as a 50MP telephoto.

The OnePlus 13R is less than a week away from an official reveal, and we're now learning more about exactly what specifications the midrange smartphone will have. While the OnePlus 13 is a known quantity due to its China release, the OnePlus 13R has a bit more mystery. It's loosely based on the OnePlus Ace 5, but has plenty of unique tweaks. According to the latest leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 13R will get a significant camera upgrade over the Ace 5 and its predecessor, the OnePlus 12R.

Leaker Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter) shared rumored camera specs for the OnePlus 13R. The main camera is a 50MP Sony LYT-700 lens with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size and a stacked CMOS image sensor. That's paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera that appears to be the same sensor used on last year's OnePlus 12R. Finally, the third camera sensor is a 50MP Samsung JN5 lens capable of 2x optical zoom.

Samsung's JN5 sensor may not be a telephoto lens like the ones we've become accustomed to, and it only achieves 2x optical zoom. However, it's a lens that has become commonplace across mobile devices due to its many uses.

"The JN5’s slim optical format makes it highly versatile, allowing it to be used across main and sub cameras — including wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, front and telephoto — promising a consistent camera experience from various angles," Samsung explains.

OnePlus 13R camera info Rear: - 50MP LYT-700 (main) - 8MP Ultrawide - 50MP JN5 (2X Telephoto) Selfie: 16MP Indian model gets: - 12GB/256GB - 16GB/512GB (LPDDR5X / UFS4.0) Thoughts on the pricing?December 31, 2024

If this rumor pans out, the 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor will replace the 2MP macro lens on the OnePlus 12R. This would be a long-overdue move that'll result in improved camera performance for OnePlus 13R users. Typically, small macro lenses are rarely used and don't always provide performance better than applying a macro effect to the main sensor. Put simply, the JN5 telephoto will be far more appreciated by OnePlus 13R users than the 2MP macro lens was on the OnePlus 12R.

Additionally, Brar reveals that the OnePlus 13R's selfie camera will be a 16MP lens. That's the same as the OnePlus 12R, and it's likely that the selfie camera will be unchanged as a result.

Ahead of the OnePlus 13R's official launch, we now know quite a bit about the device. Leaked renders revealed the two colorways for the smartphone, including every angle of the phone. We also know it'll be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, just like the OnePlus Ace 5, thanks to a leaked Amazon listing. On top of that, OnePlus confirmed this phone will have a thin form factor and a 6,000mAh battery capacity.

To learn more about the OnePlus 13R, you can watch the Jan. 7, 2025 launch event.