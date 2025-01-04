The Galaxy S24 might have faster fingerprint unlocks with One UI 7 beta

What you need to know

The Galaxy S24 series could see a fingerprint scanner boost with the next One UI 7 beta, speeding up unlocking.

Ice Universe leaked a preview video showing off the improved scanner, with sharper lock/unlock sounds also in the mix.

The third One UI 7 beta is expected to hit testers in early January, with the final update arriving after the Galaxy S25 launch.

The Galaxy S24 series might be getting a biometric upgrade, with a new report hinting that the next One UI 7 beta will bring big improvements to the fingerprint scanner experience.

Reliable leaker Ice Universe spilled the beans about the upcoming One UI 7 beta 3 update, saying it’ll speed up fingerprint unlocking on the Galaxy S24 series. The leak also hints at sharper lock/unlock sounds for the Galaxy S24. To back it up, the tipster even dropped a video of the improved biometric scanner on X.

Not only the sound is clearer, but also the fingerprint unlocking speed is extremely fast, which is faster than the previous version. pic.twitter.com/7tCIKgGrOWJanuary 2, 2025

It's fair to say that the Galaxy S24 series packs top-tier fingerprint tech, using ultrasonic sensors that outpace optical ones in speed and reliability. It works great even with wet hands, which has been a standout feature for Samsung’s flagship phones.

But earlier One UI versions sometimes caused slowdowns, making the fingerprint unlock feel sluggish. So, it's reassuring to learn that the next update might address this.

The snappier animations add to the speedier feel, but with Always-On Display active in the demo, it’s hard to tell how much faster the fingerprint unlock really is. SamMobile points out it might not feel as quick without Always-On Display.

Samsung’s One UI 7 beta testing for Galaxy S24 users is currently underway, giving them a sneak peek at the upcoming update. The third beta is expected to roll out to testers in the first week of January.

However, the final One UI 7 update will roll out to the Galaxy S24 series after the Galaxy S25 launch. On the other hand, users not in the beta program will need to wait a bit longer to get these updates.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One UI 7 brings a number of nifty upgrades, including improved Galaxy AI and plenty of new features. Samsung is taking its time with this update, showing its commitment to polishing everything before releasing it.