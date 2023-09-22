Tecno's stylish new Phantom V Flip massively undercuts the Galaxy Z Flip 5

What you need to know

Tecno Phantom V Flip is the first clamshell phone from the company announced globally.

It features a 1.32-inch unique-looking circular screen and a large 6.9-inch 120Hz foldable screen.

A MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC powers the device.

The clamshell foldable phone will first launch in India at an early bird pricing of Rs 49,999.

Tecno is the latest OEM maker to venture into the flip phone category with the launch of the new Phantom V Flip. The company made the announcement at its Flip in Style event held in Singapore on Friday. Tecno assures that its first flip phone is a high-end fashion statement packed with powerful cameras and unique cover screen placement, all incorporated in a compact form factor.

The Phantom V Flip has been making rounds on the internet for a while now, primarily highlighting the cover screen, which is circular in shape and is enclosed in the large camera housing on the back of the device. The circular cover screen, which the company calls "The Planet," is an AMOLED display measuring 1.32 inches in diameter.

(Image credit: Tecno)

Tecno says the cover screen is designed in such a way that users would be able to swipe on it with their thumbs to conveniently navigate "Smart Widgets" or reply to messages. With a display density of 325ppi, the cover screen is capable of showcasing customizable wallpapers, Tmojis, 3D interactive virtual pets, and more, the company notes in a shared press release. Additionally, the circular cover screen can be used for selfies with the main cameras.

Just don't expect to run full apps on a cover screen of this size and shape.

(Image credit: Tecno)

With the much-hyped cover screen out of the way, the clamshell phone has a large 6.9-inch Full HD+ LTPO (10Hz-120Hz) foldable screen that unfolds completely flat when in use. The company is promising a crease-less display, although this claim is thrown around quite often, so we'll have to see firsthand whether or not this is true.

The Phantom V Flip equips a large 64MP primary sensor with a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens for optics, which are nestled around the circular display. On the front, the device utilizes a 32MP selfie shooter. Tecno also takes advantage of the device's flip hinge, allowing it to stay intact when placed anywhere between a 30-degree to 150-degree angle.

Like the Flex mode on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the company calls the functionality FreeCam system. Users can take advantage of the feature for taking shots utilizing the cameras or quick video calls, all without needing a tripod.

As for dimensions, the Phantom V Flip measures 14.95mm when folded and 6.95mm when in an unfolded state, which makes it one of the slimmer foldable phones, even when compared to the relatively thin Galaxy Z Flip 5, which measures 15.1mm and 6.9mm, respectively. That's quite an impressive mark for Phantom V Flip, considering that it is a first-generation flip phone from the company.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tecno) (Image credit: Tecno)

Underneath, the Phantom V Flip is powered by MediaTek's higher-end Dimensity 8050 5G SoC, and the device is accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There is an extended memory option available that supports up to 8GB.

The phone packs a 4000mAh battery capacity that assures a day's use and supports decently fast 45W charging, ensuring a 50% battery life from a quick 15-minute charge.

The out-of-the-box experience brings Android 13-based HiOS, including Tecno's in-house developed ELLAGPT personal assistant.

Lastly, the Phantom V Flip will be available in two colors: Mystic Dawn and Iconic Black. Tecno also provides accompanying cases with color options like Rose, Sea Shore, or Cologne.

(Image credit: Tecno)

The Phantom V Flip is first launching in India with an early bird price of Rs 49,999 (~$598). It will be sold in the country as an Amazon exclusive, and the listing page is already live on the e-commerce site, which suggests the early bird sale will commence on October 1.

The pricing is not surprising, based on Tecno's penchant for undercutting its rivals like it did with the Phantom V Fold. And at this price, it's definitely worth considering over much more expensive flip phones. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at Rs 49,999 for the base variant.