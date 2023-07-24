Leaked Sony Xperia 5 V promo video shows off a dual-camera downgrade

What you need to know

A promotional video of the Sony Xperia 5 V leaked, showing off a front display that's similar to the Xperia 5 IV.

The device's rear camera array has seemingly gone down to a dual array, possibly doing away with the telephoto lens.

The Xperia 5 V was recently rumored to sport a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 6.05-inch display, and could see a September launch.

A little bit of hype is starting to build around Sony's next, possibly smaller, phone launch for the Sony Xperia 5 V.

A promotional video of the Xperia 5 V was posted on Reddit and gives us a pretty good look at the device from the back and front. The video begins by giving the viewer a quick look at the Xperia 5 V's front-facing display. There's not much to discuss here, as the device seemingly looks quite similar to that of the Xperia 5 IV that launched last September.

The promotional video then focused on the rear of the device, which appears to have been reduced to a dual-camera array instead of a triple. For context, the Xperia 5 IV sported a 12MP triple camera array consisting of a primary lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens.

However, with the leaked video showcasing a dual array, perhaps the Xperia 5 V will sport a primary and ultra-wide lens, instead. You can also see an LED nestled between both lenses in the leaked video.

Lastly, the video shows a person listening to music with their headphones jacked into the phone. This reveals that the Xperia 5 V's 3.5mm headphone jack will sit on its top.

While not much else has leaked surrounding the new Sony smartphone, it was rumored in April that the Xperia 5 V would feature a more compact design for Sony. Leaks back then by Ross Young suggested Sony's next phone could feature a 6.05-inch display. This would make it slightly smaller than the Xperia 5 IV, which offered a 6.1-inch OLED display.

An older leak from late last year suggested the Xperia 5 V may feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Sony made a similar move with the Xperia 1 V that launched in early May.

It was then rumored that Sony could launch its new Xperia 5 V sometime during September 2023. With its alleged promotional video leaking now, this may come to pass. Moreover, an assumed launch window such as this would keep things similar to Sony's previous launch of the Xperia 5 IV in 2022.