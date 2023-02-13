The next Sony Xperia flagship may finally break its 12MP camera streak

What you need to know

Renders of the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 V have leaked.

Overall, the design remains similar to the Xperia 1 IV as the device offers a 6.5-inch display and vertical camera array on the back.

Users may find a 48MP wide-angle lens slotted into the back to break up the typical trio of 12MP lenses.

The device may also feature a stronger, new flagship SoC.

The upcoming Xperia flagship phone has been leaked with alleged renders, and while the design might seem familiar, Sony may be switching things up a bit with the cameras.

The alleged renders were provided by known Twitter leaker OnLeaks and compiled by Green Smartphones. At first glance, the leaked early look at the Xperia 1 V has the phone looking quite similar to the 2022 release of the Xperia 1 IV and previous models. It appears as though the device may still provide a 6.5-inch display and a similar vertical triple camera array on its back.

However, in a somewhat unexpected move, the Xperia 1 V may have upgraded its triple array slightly by offering a 12MP main shooter, 48MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. The array on the back may also receive a slightly larger camera bump when comparing the Xperia 1 V to the Xperia 1 IV. The front-facing punch-hole camera may deliver a 12MP lens.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Green Smartphone) (Image credit: Green Smartphone)

A past leak shed some light on some potentially welcoming changes to the Xperia 1 V's cameras. It did appear as though Sony was moving away from the 3D ToF (Time of light) and RGB-IR sensors for upgraded technology and perhaps (finally) a 50MP IMX sensor. But, with what the latest rumors seem to suggest, the only divergence from the underwhelming 12MP triple camera array is the 48MP wide-angle lens that could be interjected.

Some possible whispers of a difference lie on the inside of the upcoming device. Rumors state that the Xperia 1 V could utilize the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, the same chip Samsung uses in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new flagship may pack an impressive 16GB of RAM, although for now, that's just speculation.

Other aspects of the phone may also carry over from its predecessor, such as the rather-large-for-2023 bezels, 3.5mm headphone jack, camera shutter button, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 5,000mAh battery.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)

It's still unclear when the Xperia 1 V will launch, however, rumors suggest it could see a summer 2023 release. We're also guessing the new flagship device could be spotted at the upcoming MWC 2023 event later this month where we could learn more. Moreover, we may also find details on its price tag which could be as hefty as the $1600 tag given to the Xperia 1 IV.