Sony's Xperia 1 V picks up a minimalist Android 14 upgrade

What you need to know

Sony joins Samsung and Xiaomi in rolling out the Android 14 update, starting with the Xperia 1 V in Europe.

New camera features included in the update are an improved bokeh mode for better portrait photos and the Video Creator app for editing videos into smooth movies.

Android 14 brings additional personalization options, enhanced privacy and security, and accessibility features.

Sony is treating Xperia 1 V users in Europe and the UK to Android 14, with an improved bokeh mode for snapping better portraits as the standout feature.

In a brief announcement on its website, the company said that Xperia 1 V owners are first in line for Android 14, giving them a taste of the latest software before it hits other Sony phones.

The new update is a chunky 1.3GB download, labeled with version number 67.1.A.2.112. It not only brings all the cool Android 14 features but also packs the October 2023 security patch, beefing up your phone's security game. Just a heads-up, though: it's not the absolute latest; Google just dropped the November 2023 patch.

Sony's spin on Android doesn't come with many fancy changes compared to the versions already available on other models. For the Xperia 1 V, Sony is adding its improved bokeh mode, which debuted on the Xperia 5 V. This mode lets you blur the background to make your subject stand out. This feature works at 24mm and 48mm focal lengths, using the 52MP primary camera.

Sony also notes that the Video Creator app is now available on the Xperia 1 V, but it was already hanging out on the Play Store for this device with the previous Android version. So, no big news there if you've been keeping your apps updated.

Of course, Pixel phones already have the update, and other brands like Samsung and Xiaomi are rolling it out as we speak. Sony says it'll come to your phone in due time, depending on where you are.

Nonetheless, a broader release is expected in the next few days, unless any big hiccups come up. If you're rocking one of our favorite camera phones, keep an eye out; the new update might be knocking on your phone soon.