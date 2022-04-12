Samsung's higher-end Galaxy phones can now take sharper low-light photos

What you need to know

Samsung has released a new update for its Expert RAW app.

The new update improves how the app handles low-light images.

For now, it's only available on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung's Expert RAW app is one of the best features it introduced to some of its best Android phones (opens in new tab), giving users complete control over camera settings like shutter speed and ISO. Thanks to a new update, the app is now even better at handling low-light images.

According to SamMobile (opens in new tab), the Expert RAW app has received a new update that improves photo clarity in extremely low-light environments.

While it's not a major update, it is a welcome addition to the already impressive feature set of Galaxy devices that support it. These include the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab) series, which should now be able to take sharper photos indoors or at night.

The latest improvement complements the app's existing handy features for mobile photography enthusiasts, such as the ability to shoot photos in 16-bit DNG RAW format. You can also adjust the exposure and white balance to give your images some DSLR vibes.

Samsung released the app in beta (opens in new tab) late last year as a Galaxy S21 Ultra (opens in new tab)-exclusive in South Korea before rolling out support for other high-end Galaxy phones. It transitioned to a stable version on February 25.

The South Korean tech giant also promised to bring the app to more Galaxy devices (opens in new tab), including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (opens in new tab), Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2, over the coming months.

For the time being, if you own any of the eligible phones, you can head over to the Samsung Galaxy Store (opens in new tab) to check for the update.