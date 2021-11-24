The app is currently in beta and compatible only with Galaxy S21 Ultra devices running Android 12 . Samsung says it plans to release the app to the Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy Tab S5e, and a few other flagship Galaxy phones in the near future.

Samsung has rolled out a new camera app that finally allows the Galaxy S21 Ultra 's telephoto cameras to be used in Pro mode. As reported by TizenHelp , the new Expert RAW app is now available to download via the Galaxy Store in South Korea.

Like the Pro mode in the default Camera app available on the best Samsung phones, the Expert RAW app gives users controls over various settings such as the ISO, shutter speed, exposure, white balance, and focus. You can also make adjustments to highlights, shadows, contrast, tint, and saturation. Additionally, the app gives users the option to view the histogram to control image exposure better.

As its name suggests, the app lets you save photos in multi-frame-based 16-bit DNG RAW format, which you can later edit in the Adobe Lightroom app. Samsung also says that RAW images captured using Expert RAW offer better detail and dynamic range than the stock camera app.

Galaxy Expert RAW

APK: https://t.co/RO8DXM0AWX

Lightroom Profile:https://t.co/Nxq7ae4NF5



Supported in S21U running Android 12 or above.



Linear DNG 16bit raw, Lossless JPEG, HDR, ISO, Shutter-Speed, EV, Manual Focus, White Balance, Histogram, UW, Wide, Tele(3x), Tele(10x) lens pic.twitter.com/6VSuDQo9tE — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 24, 2021

Samsung is likely to expand the app's availability to other countries in the coming weeks. If you don't want to wait, you can download and install the Expert RAW APK shared online by tipster FrontTron.