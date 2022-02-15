Mobile camera enthusiasts were ecstatic late last year when Samsung released an app that allowed the Galaxy S21 Ultra's telephoto lenses to be used in Pro mode. The Expert RAW app is also one of the headline features of the recently announced Galaxy S22 Ultra, and it's obviously a good thing as experts say the Galaxy S22 series' camera is targeting a group of users invested in sharing content on social media platforms.

That app appears to be on its way to more Galaxy phones. The app will be available on additional Galaxy devices beginning February 25, according to a community moderator on Samsung's Korean forums page (via TizenHelp). At the same time, the app's stable version will also be released on that day after a few months of beta testing.

There's a catch, however, as not all devices manufactured by the South Korean tech giant will receive the app. The Samsung forum moderator noted that the app will arrive only on the company's top-end models, including some of the best Android phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Note 20 Ultra, and S20 Ultra are the most likely models to get the app.

This means that some of Samsung's flagship phones such as the vanilla Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 models won't see the app supercharging their cameras. For the uninitiated, the app allows you to capture photos in 16-bit DNG RAW format. Additionally, you can control various settings such as the ISO, shutter speed, exposure, white balance, and focus to create a professional-looking photo.

Samsung will release a complete list of devices eligible for the update before February 25. But it's a safe bet that some of the best Samsung phones like the Galaxy A52 5G will be missing out on this powerful camera app.