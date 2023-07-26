The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 brings incremental upgrades over its predecessor. It mirrors the Z Fold 4 in body and spirit alike, with minimal design changes overall. That doesn't mean you shouldn't buy it, especially if this is your first foldable. This is the fifth generation of Samsung's folding phablet lineup so it has really been refined by now.

After making up your mind, the hardest decision is to choose which color Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 should you buy. Let's take a look at all three color options before thinking any further.

Take a look at all the colors of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 From $1,800 at Samsung Icy Blue Samsung went for this dusty Cinderella blue for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and we love it. The soothing baby blue hue is almost gray or silver in certain lighting. If you want a color that's instantly recognizable as the Fold 5, Icy Blue is the way to go. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 From $1,800 at Samsung Phantom Black Just like you can't go wrong with a little black dress, you can never go wrong with a large black phone. Phantom Black has been a staple in Samsung's arsenal across many of its products for a good reason. It's hard not to love a shade that's as cool as this. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 From $1,800 at Samsung Cream We saw this color on the Fold 4 and now it's back for the Fold 5. This pale yellow has a classy feel to it, making one think of luxury and elegance. Unfortunately, the Cream color is more susceptible to dirt and smudges as the light color highlights flaws. if you plan on using it with a case, this shouldn't be a big deal.

Three colors to choose from, one decision to make

Since there are only three colors available at all retailers, it isn't too difficult to decide which color Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 you should buy. If you're not immediately mesmerized by the blue or pale gold tones, stick with the safest option. Phantom Black will never disappoint anyone, because black is generally a very well-loved color. After all, nearly every human has at least one black piece of clothing in their closet.

If you're anything like me, you're tired of boring safe choices like Phantom Black. In that case, I suggest you dance to the beat of your own heart and pick either Icy Blue or Cream. The former is probably going to attract much larger crowds because it's a new color variant and because blue is almost as popular as black. The dusty silvery hue looks fabulous without being too much for some, as the light yellow shade can be.

Once you've picked the right Galaxy Z Fold 5 shade for yourself, grab a few extras to dress it up and protect it. Take a gander at the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases to further personalize your foldable.