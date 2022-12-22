Samsung reportedly shipped fewer than expected Galaxy A23 5G units this year

What you need to know

Samsung has reportedly reduced its shipment target for the Galaxy A23 5G in 2022.

The company's supposed original target was to ship 12.6 million units, but this was apparently reduced to less than four million.

A change in the developer of the phone's camera may have prompted Samsung to cut its shipment target.

Samsung may have walked back on its initial shipment target for the Galaxy A23 5G this year after reportedly facing a problem with one of its suppliers, a new report from The Elec claims (opens in new tab).

According to the report, Samsung initially intended to ship 12.6 million units of the Galaxy A23 5G in 2022. However, the South Korean tech giant adjusted that figure and lowered it to just less than four million, which translates to a 70% drop.

Android Central has reached out to Samsung for comment, but the company did not immediately respond to our request.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise given that the Galaxy A series, many of which sit in our picks for the best budget Android phones, accounted for a great portion of Samsung's revenue in 2021. A report from Counterpoint Research revealed earlier this year that the mid-rangers accounted for 59% of Samsung's smartphone sales in the final quarter of last year.

The Galaxy A23 5G, in particular, is a decent phone that offers good value for money, with features like a 25W charging speed and a 50MP main sensor. However, there were issues with the sensor's development after Samsung switched suppliers, The Elec reports. This allegedly caused problems in the phone's camera, though it's not clear how it affected the handset's shooters.

While the issue was apparently resolved in the end, Samsung already decided to ship fewer units of the device anyway. The company's shipment target for 2023 may look a bit better, as Samsung reportedly plans to ship around 5 million units of the Galaxy A23 5G, but it still falls far short of the initial target.

