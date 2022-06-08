Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 tipped to receive major storage gains

What you need to know

Samsung is rumored to launch a 1TB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 may also double its storage capacity to 512GB.

Both Galaxy foldables are expected to arrive later this year with few design changes.

As Android more Android OEMs ditch support for expandable storage, the need for more built-in storage becomes increasingly apparent. Samsung is rumored to address this with its upcoming foldable launches, essentially doubling the amount of built-in storage that users can get in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will launch with a 1TB variant, which is double the available amount of storage available in Samsung's best foldable phone. Samsung currently offers 256G and 512GB variants for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and these variants will likely be available in its successor as well. SamMobile says possible model numbers of these devices include SM-F936J, SM-F936N, and SM-F936W.

The good news also extends to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which will also reportedly arrive with a variant sporting double the maximum storage. While the current Flip model tops out at 256GB, Samsung may launch a variant with 512GB, with possible model numbers being SM-F7210, SM-F721U1, and SM-F721N.

Based on the current pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, SamMobile expects the 1TB Z Fold 4 to cost a whopping $2000, bringing it back up to the starting price of the second-generation Z Fold. Meanwhile, the 1TB Galaxy Z Flip 4 could cost just $1100, which is still much cheaper than previous models of the clamshell foldable.

Both foldable phones are expected to launch later this year in August, which is only a couple of months away. We expect fairly small changes to the design of both, although they may feature improved hinges with minimized display creases.