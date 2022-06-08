Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 tipped to receive major storage gains

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 could launch with more storage options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Flip 3 Open
(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

What you need to know

  • Samsung is rumored to launch a 1TB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 4 may also double its storage capacity to 512GB.
  • Both Galaxy foldables are expected to arrive later this year with few design changes.

As Android more Android OEMs ditch support for expandable storage, the need for more built-in storage becomes increasingly apparent. Samsung is rumored to address this with its upcoming foldable launches, essentially doubling the amount of built-in storage that users can get in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will launch with a 1TB variant, which is double the available amount of storage available in Samsung's best foldable phone. Samsung currently offers 256G and 512GB variants for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and these variants will likely be available in its successor as well. SamMobile says possible model numbers of these devices include SM-F936J, SM-F936N, and SM-F936W.

The good news also extends to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which will also reportedly arrive with a variant sporting double the maximum storage. While the current Flip model tops out at 256GB, Samsung may launch a variant with 512GB, with possible model numbers being SM-F7210, SM-F721U1, and SM-F721N.

Based on the current pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, SamMobile expects the 1TB Z Fold 4 to cost a whopping $2000, bringing it back up to the starting price of the second-generation Z Fold. Meanwhile, the 1TB Galaxy Z Flip 4 could cost just $1100, which is still much cheaper than previous models of the clamshell foldable.

Both foldable phones are expected to launch later this year in August, which is only a couple of months away. We expect fairly small changes to the design of both, although they may feature improved hinges with minimized display creases.

